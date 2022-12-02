The former lady of the throne gave Gemma advice on how to find love. How will he react?

Between Isabella Ricci and Gemma Galgani there doesn’t seem to be good blood. The former throne date over by Men and women who today she is happily married to Fabio Mantovani, during an interview given to the weekly magazine Nuovo, she returned to talk about Gem using words not quite honey.

Isabella said: “If I have to think about a person who threw away his life, I think of Gemma…”. According to the former lady Gemma she would have been wrong to screw up her love story with George Manetti. “She is focused on her role. I hope at least that in all these years she has had fun…” – he said.

Source: web

Isabella Ricci who does not seem to have much sympathy for Gemma, then left some advice on how to find love since he has been present at Men and women collecting only sentimental failures.

Isabella advised Gemma to sign up for some dating app. “I suggest you try looking for your man on dating sites, so you can optimize the time you spend in Turin and Rome, the two cities you usually move between…”.

In short, not really honey words for Gem who, for heaven’s sake, has been attacked a lot over the years for her behavior and will therefore have learned to let them slip off her back. We’ll see if she will use the weapon of indifference or if she will respond to Isabella.

But Isabella also spoke of two other historical protagonists of Men and Women during the interview: Ida Platano and Riccardo Guarnieri. The story between the two has now come to an end and has bored Isabella herself over time.

“Maybe it will also listen, but I find it a great pain in the ass…But what are we talking about? Waste of time, even for viewers…” – He admitted.