Isabella Rauti celebrates the birth of the Italian Social Movement on Twitter

A tweets to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the birth of Italian Social Movement. To write it Isabella Rauti, undersecretary to the Defense and daughter About of Pino Rauti who was among the first members of the MSI. He was at the center of various judicial investigations relating to the intern period, from which he came out totally “Clean”, even if the Prosecutor Di Martino asked for Rauti’s acquittal. Regarding the massacre of Loggia square – in 2010 – Di Martino sanctioned that his was a “moral responsibility, but his position is not comparable to that of the other defendants from a procedural point of view. His position is that of the preacher of ideas practiced by others but there are no situations of strict liability. The conclusion is that Rauti must be acquitted because he did not commit the crime”.

Today I want to remember 76 years of December 26 when the Movimento Sociale Italiano (MSI) was born in Rome.

Honor to the founders and militants of MSI. ❤️🇮🇹#26 December #msi #FDG #leradiciprofondenongelano pic.twitter.com/KbxOevB0lr — Isabella Rauti (@isabellarauti) December 26, 2022

The 26 December, therefore, Isabella Rauti publishes a post on Twitter in which she honorably recalls the “founders and militants of MSI“. With a hashtags, moreover, which has a profound political connotation: deep roots do not freeze. And of course the controversy broke out.

Napoli (Action): “Rauti’s roots are a problem for the right”

“I understand the pride and family ties that bind the honorable Isabella Rauti to the history of the MSI. I understand, but I cannot justify it, as an Italian and as a democrat”. He claims it Osvaldo Naplesof the National Secretariat for Action. “Those remote roots are a problem for the right, because the party born 76 years ago had a horizon of values ​​and ideals which were, and are, a threat to liberal democracy which ended up suffocated in the twenty years of the fascist regime. I agree with the poet’s exhortation: buried park. Here, but respect for all the deceased, today as 76 years ago democracy fights against the values ​​of those who would still like to deny it. And they are many, unfortunately“, he concludes.

Fornaro (Pd): “Rauti forgets that he swore on the Constitution”

“Undersecretary of Defense Isabella Rauti also removed the last veil of hypocrisy and on the day of the anniversary of the foundation of the Italian Social Movement, on the initiative of exponents of the old regime and of the Italian Social Republic in 1946, she wrote that the deep roots do not freeze and that it is necessary honor the founders of that party. Isabella Rauti has already forgotten that she swore a few weeks ago on the Italian Constitution, the true great legacy of the anti-fascist Resistance. Those are the roots to be proud of and to remember as democrats and as Italians. We expect clear words on the matter by President Meloni”. He writes it in a note Federico Fornaro, from the Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies of the Democratic and Progressive Italy PD group.

Subscribe to the newsletter

