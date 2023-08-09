Isabella Echeverrei, one of the ‘vetoed’ of Colombia, cries after the classification

The women’s soccer team Colombia defeated this Tuesday by 1-0 to the Jamaica in the round of 16 match of the Australia and New Zealand World Cup played in Melbourne, with which it advances to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Colombian goal was converted after 51 minutes by Catherine Usme, who received the ball inside the Jamaican area and, with a crossed shot with his left leg, ended goalkeeper Spencer’s undefeated tournament. Colombia will face England in the quarterfinals.

tears in the distance

isabella echeverri She is one of the Colombian players who is not in the World Cup. At her time, she pointed out that she had been banned for making some complaints.

“As soon as we reported it, it was very difficult to get us out of the team due to the media scandal that occurred, due to all the tension that existed within the federation. But after winning the Panamerican Games A year and a half passed in which there was no selection, things calmed down and it was much easier to put us aside and return to that authoritarian system that existed before the complaints,” said the player, who retired at the age of 28. .

This Tuesday, he cried after the Colombian classification. He felt that victory as his own.

“THERE ARE NO WORDS… TODAY after many years of struggle, thousands of girls in the country can really dream of being soccer players. I have endless emotions, which until now I have not been able to put into words but the images speak for themselves alone,” he said.

