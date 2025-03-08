Isabella de Denmark will turn 18 on April 21, but the Danish royal house is already working on the organization of several acts to celebrate it, how could it be otherwise in a country where birthdays are celebrated in style.

On Friday, April 11, ten days before Isabella’s birthday, different events will be held in the city of Aarhus. The City Council has organized an event To honor the many young talents of the city In creative fields such as music, sports, gastronomy and design.

Young designers will present a fashion parade focused on sustainability and the materials of the future, Emerging musicians and dancers will perform a performance And professional training programs will prepare a birthday cake for the princess.

Among the guests there will be around 100 young people from local youth organizations and educational institutions. In addition, another 50 young people from Aarhus with a companion will have the opportunity to participate through a raffle.

On Tuesday, April 15, Isabella will be able to celebrate her birthday with her family members on the old stage of the Royal Theater, which will be filled with young audiences, since more than 1,000 young people between 17 and 24 years old from the whole kingdom will have the opportunity to win tickets for birthday function through a raffle.

Isabella’s forefront, very similar to her father. Royal Denmark Palace

In addition, the Danish Casa He has shared two new photographs of Isabella taken by photographer Steen Evald in the Palace of Federico VIII, in Amalienborg. In them the young woman appears, with a navy suit and a celestial shirt, looking smiling in the camera. It also looks ring slopes and a bracelet that she received from her grandmother, Queen Margarita II, on her fifth birthday, as is tradition.