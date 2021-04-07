A 16-year-old walks outside the door in broad daylight without a cell phone, keys or money. Since then, Isabella (16) has disappeared from Celle. Now it has apparently been discovered in France.

Update from April 7th, 12.30 p.m .: A surprising turnaround in the case of the missing Isabella from Celle. As the police said on Tuesday evening, the girl was apparently found. The 16-year-old is believed to be in France. Surprisingly, a call on Facebook led to a very specific hint, the police said on Tuesday evening in Celle. A girl found in France was “with a probability bordering on certainty” to Isabella.

The 16-year-old’s father and police representatives are on to meet the girl

Traveled to France Wednesday. That said a police spokeswoman in Celle, without naming the exact location. The greater Paris area had been mentioned in earlier reports. “She’s alive, and that’s good news.”

The police recently feared a violent crime against the high school student. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that

The spokeswoman said there could be a crime behind her disappearance on March 22. The police expected identification of the girl on Wednesday evening. After that, the official manhunt could also be withdrawn. The authorities wanted to finally report on the case on Thursday or Friday. Isabella had passed her unnoticed on March 22nd

Leave home.

No sign of life from Isabella (16) – Was she lured out of the house during homeschooling?

Original report from April 6th: Celle – Isabella disappeared from Celle for two weeks without a trace. The 16-year-old was homeschooling at home with her brother. Around noon on March 22nd, her brother noticed that his sister was no longer there, the police told Celle. “Since then there has been no sign of life from her”. The police are looking at high pressure for the missing person – “unfortunately without success”. The investigators suspect that the 16-year-old was the victim of a violent crime and urgently ask the population for help.

Isabella (16) from Celle missing – police are following new leads

Now the police are following new leads. There are some promising indications, said a police spokeswoman on Tuesday. She did not comment on details. Nevertheless, the investigators continued to assume a violent crime as things stand.

Isabella (16) disappeared from Celle: Was the 16-year-old lured out of the house during homeschooling?

The high school student had no cell phone, keys or money with her. Isabella left the house voluntarily, but not before long, so the first assessments of the police. The investigation did not provide any reason to believe that Isabella was trying to run away. Isabella only wanted to meet someone briefly, so the assumption. A possible meeting should have taken place in the immediate vicinity of the house.

Isabella (16) from Celle missing – What happened on March 22nd?

What happened on March 22nd, 2021? The Celle police describe the day of Isabella’s disappearance in the missing person report as follows: “On the morning of Monday, March 22, 2021, probably between 11.15 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., she left her parents’ house on the street“ Am Holzhof ”. She spent the time that morning in homeschooling, as usual, in her own room. Her younger brother was also at home studying for school while father and mother were at their workplaces. “

Completely untypical, Isabella left the house without giving notice, said Kripo chief Daniel Dahlke in a video that was on Facebook was spread.

Isabella (16) from Celle is missing: Search dog follows the trail to the shopping center

When the high school student did not return after several hours, the parents called the police on the same day. The use of a person tracking dog led to the shopping center “An der Hasenbahn”, but then the investigations did not get any further in this direction. The police assume that this is an older track.

The special commission also looked for contacts with the young people in chat groups and social networks. Isabella has last chat messages with a school friend, loudly focus.de, exchanged shortly before their disappearance.

In order to find Isabella, the Celle police are now contacting the population. “Every hint, no matter how small and seemingly insignificant, can be the hot lead we are looking for so urgently,” says Dahlke in the Facebook video.

Who saw the missing Isabella (16)? Police in Celle are looking for clues

The investigators assume based on the findings so far that Isabella has fallen victim to a violent crime. “The police need your help to find Isabella,” the police report said. In addition to photos of the missing 16-year-old, the investigators hope to get more information on the following questions:

Who was in the morning / noon on March 22nd, 2021 in the area of ​​the street “Am Holzhof / Ungerstraße” and the surrounding area?

Who visited the building yard (Am Holzhof 48) during this period (morning / noon)?

Who made observations there in this area (morning / noon)? Apparently unimportant “everyday observations” of people, vehicles … are also relevant here.

Who saw Isabella outside in the weeks before she disappeared?

Who was in contact with Isabella via the Internet (e.g. social networks, forum chats)?

Who can provide information about which internet services Isabella used?

Who was in contact with Isabella via telephone or messenger services?

Who has had contact with Isabella in the past or currently and has not yet been contacted by the police?

Who can provide information on such contacts?

The police information telephone can be reached day and night, 05141 / 277-111.

There is still no trace of Rebecca Reusch from Berlin. Investigators could finally get one step closer to solving the missing person’s case, like Merkur.de* reported. Sensitive data has been leaked to you. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA