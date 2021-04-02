A great act of solidarity. The actress Isabela Merced, who is of Peruvian descent, raised $ 5,000 on the video platform Cameo to help a charitable cause in Peru.

The young artist collaborates with the organization Huascarán Mission, which is responsible for bringing donations to the areas most affected by poverty in the country.

Through Instagram, the protagonist of the film Dora the explorer announced that he obtained the sum of money thanks to the fact that he used his fame to sell personalized video greetings to his fans.

“So I’m about to go to the pool, this is a beautiful day, but I just wanted to mention that I recently checked my Cameo and noticed that we have raised $ 5,000 through the video that I have been making,” he said.

“I just wanted to say thank you. Everything is for you. I can’t wait to tell my dear friends who really drew my attention to the organization in the first place, ”added the Hollywood star.

The greetings you offered Isabela Merced They cost $ 70 each, which is around S / 260. She took care of sending the personalized videos within a maximum period of 24 hours.

In a previous publication, Isabela Merced said that she joined the organization Misión Huascarán because she admires the social assistance they provide in the country. “It is a very important organization for me, which helps the women of the mountains of Peru and their families to live a little better life,” he said.

