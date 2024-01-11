The Peruvian actress Isabella Merced (22 years old) will take on the role of Dina in the highly anticipated second season of the acclaimed series 'The Last of Us'. This prominent national figure has made his mark in Hollywood with important roles in films such as 'Transformers: The Last Knight', 'Dora and the Lost City' and the upcoming release this year, 'Madame Web'.

This news comes after the announcement that Kaitlyn Dever will play the character of Abby Anderson in the famous HBO Max series, which has been one of the most tuned in of 2023.

What will be Isabela Merced's role when playing Dina in 'The Last of Us 2'?

Actress Isabela Merced, with Peruvian ancestry on her mother's side and American on her father's side, has visited Peru countless times. In season 2 of 'The Last of Us'will be a crucial character in the plot, as he will become the main love interest of the protagonist Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey.

Likewise, he will be the emotional support for Ellie, whom he will help in combat situations, ensuring her survival. Furthermore, the Peruvian will trigger various emotions in the protagonist. Recently, the addition of Young Mazino to the cast had also been announced, who will play Jesse, Ellie's friend.

When does 'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere?

The streaming platform HBO Max confirmed the second season of the famous series 'The Last of Us'; However, the release date is still unknown. Although filming is anticipated to begin in January, suggesting the story could be available to the public in 2025.

Promotional poster for season 1 with Pedro Pascal as the protagonist. Photo HBO Max

What is the HBO Max series 'The Last of Us' about?

Created by Craig Mazin (producer of the 'Chernobyl' series) and Neil Druckmann (manager of the video game 'The Last of Us'), it immerses us in a post-apocalyptic future. In this scenario, the proliferation of fungi has transformed a considerable part of the population into bloodthirsty creatures. The story focuses on a couple who travels across the United States, being the fundamental key to the survival of humanity.

