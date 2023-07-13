The director of DC Studios, James Gunn, revealed the names of the different actors that will be part of the film “Superman: Legacy” plot that will start the new DC Universe. Among the new cast presented, the presence of Isabela Merced, an actress with Peruvian-American origins, who will play the role of the new ‘Hawk Girl’ stands out.

On the other hand, David Corenswt was confirmed as the new “Superman”, a hero in charge of protecting Metropolis and who in turn is Clark Kent, a young journalist from the newspaper El Planeta, who also introduced himself to Rachel Brosnaban in the role of Lois Lane, a featured journalist for the same newspaper and romantic interest of Clark Kent (Superman).

Also presented were Nathan Filion as the new ‘Green Lantern’, actor Edi Gathegi, who will participate in the role of ‘Mr. Terrifying’, Anthony Carrigan, recently nominated for an Emmy, as ‘Metamorpho’. However, Who got the most attention? in the DC community was Isabela Yolanda Moner, known as Isabela Merced, cast in the role of ‘Hawkgirl’.

First time as a superhero

Although Isabela Merced’s career has not stopped since 2013, the year in which it began, the young actress I had never played the role of a superherohis presence in “Superman: Legacy” being his first time under a mantle of justice.

However, Merced has not been shy away from action films, having a presence in movies like “Transformers: The Last Knight” in 2017 and the most recent. “Sweet Girl” of 2021, a plot in which more than one melee fight scene and adopted a character with a desire for revenge.