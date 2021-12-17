The Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital registers an outbreak of covid-19 that has affected 17 health professionals from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the center after participating in a Christmas meal. All affected doctors present mild symptoms and are in home isolation complying with the corresponding quarantine, sources from the health center have told Europa Press.

In any case, the pandemic hospital provides normal service and will continue with its activity both in patient care and in the administration of first, second and third doses of the vaccine.

The Occupational Risk Prevention Service is monitoring the close contacts of those affected, in order to cut the chain of infections. This outbreak is in addition to those registered in two other Madrid hospitals, which have left another 37 health professionals infected with SARs-CoV-2.

Thus, the outbreak detected at the Severo Ochoa University Hospital in Leganés amounted to 32 affected. The positives are resident doctors who, according to health sources, maintained social contact in a rural house during the last Constitution Bridge. Fifty Severo Ochoa health professionals attended that meeting outside of work, many of them with a previous antigen test.

Also in Madrid, at the Alcorcón Foundation University Hospital, at least five positive residents of Covid-19 have been registered this Thursday, who would have been infected after a social gathering outside of work. The affected professionals present mild symptoms and have not required hospital admission, sources from the center have informed Europa Press.