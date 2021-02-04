Today she turns 90 years wrapped in a cloak of silence. Not that he has nothing to say or remember, but he does keep a rigid secrecy about his personal life and his history, which is part of the country’s history. María Estela Martínez Letters, Isabel Perón, encloses in these three names and three surnames a life of a novel that nobody is interested in writing. She was the first woman to hold the position of president on the continent, and left behind, between July 1, 1974 and March 24, 1976, a trail of tragedy and grotesque that perhaps forever altered the social life of the country.

His government was marked by fire by guerrilla and paramilitary violence, the embryo of what would later become State terrorism, by the marked deterioration of civil and political liberties, by the institutional violence unleashed by the far-right terrorist band Triple A, guilty of hundreds of kidnappings and murders, and “disappearances” and linked to his government, due to an economic crisis that was unprecedented, although it later had tremendous upheavals, and due to an ineffectiveness, weakness or anomie that bled the social humor, drained the pockets of the poorest and of the middle class and annulled all hope, as requested by Dante.

It is almost impossible to remember a phrase, an act of government, an anecdote, a minimal story that portrays Isabel Perón in body and soul. Maybe its already famous “Don’t harass me”, with a marked Spanish accent, released to Argentine journalists in 1988, when their hell had already been left behind. She was not even a brave woman, unless she takes her stubborn resignation to face whatever fate will bring her once overthrown.

December, 1972. Perón with López Rega, Isabel Martínez, Héctor Cámpora and Father Mugica.

Aware of its weakness, and of its chaotic management, convinced that the advance of the elections from 1977 to October 1976 was of little use to a government in ruins, it endured with fortitude the tremendous pressure of the then military commanders, Jorge Videla, Emilio Massera and Orlando Agosti, who they almost shouted at him to resign. He refused in January 1976, on the edge of the military uprising, and went to tell his drama to the then Apostolic Nuncio, Monsignor Pío Laghi, who offered him comfort and He ran to tell the US Ambassador Robert Hill everything. Once in prison, he agreed to live in El Messidor, then in the Azul Naval Base, under the eyes of Massera who planned to turn to politics and finally, willingly, his freedom, in 1981, with the order of exile. Since then, Madrid has been his home, his shelter and the owner of his silences.

He was born in La Rioja Capital, but after the death of his father he traveled to Buenos Aires at the age of seven to live with the marriage of José Cresto and Isabel, his adoptive parents. He dreamed of another life that his elementary studies, plus those of Spanish dance, French and piano, were far from facilitating. He also embarked on the adventure of dance. He went to Panama with the Joe Herald Ballet, and with his battle name, Isabel, in honor, says the legend, of Isabel de Portugal and, perhaps, in that of her adoptive mother.

There, in Panama and in 1955, he met Juan Perón, brand new overthrown and in full wandering of exile. In 1956 they already lived together in Venezuela, until the fall of the dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez in 1958. He followed the general in the Dominican Republic, until Francisco Franco opened the doors of Spain to him. There they were married on November 15, 1961 and with the approval of the Church, who did not see with good eyes, less in that Spain of alamares and incense, a sinful concubine.

Perón, who was forbidden to set foot in the country, he used his wife as a personal envoy to Argentina and as the bearer of his instructions. The first time in October 1965, to reject, on behalf of the general, the audacious attempt of the trade unionist Augusto Vandor to rehearse a “Peronism without Perón.” The second time, in April 1966, he did it to bridge the differences between the top-down Peronism of Mendoza and the neo-Peronism of the Mendoza Popular Movement. The division gave the electoral victory to the Democratic Party. It was then, that year and during his stay in Buenos Aires, that he met José López Rega, at the home of Colonel Bernardo Alberte, who would be assassinated by his comrades on March 24, 1976. That was when the wind turned. López Rega, a guy who had been a corporal in the Police and who called himself an expert in esotericism and a member of a lodge called Anael, managed to get into Perón’s environment in Madrid, first as a butler, or valet, then as a secretary, errand boy, Correveydile for all services and, over the years, a dominant figure in the life of the general and his wife in the residence “17 de Octubre”, 6 Navalmanzanos Street, in the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood of Madrid.

The third time that Isabel arrived in Argentina, in December 1971, she did so on behalf of Perón and to support Héctor J. Cámpora, at that time the general’s new personal delegate to the government of another general, Alejandro Lanusse, determined to give elections with the participation of Peronism, banned since 1955. Isabel was then received by two factions of Peronism that were beginning to dispute prominence, and something else: union power and the so-called “revolutionary tendency”. An omen of tragedy.

It is difficult, if not impossible, to suppose that the delegation of functions, even the most precise and detailed instructions, can imbue the messenger with the talents of his principal. Isabel was a stenographer of Perón and of what Perón was told from Buenos Aires. Even so, and despite the fantastic proclamation made by the general, “My only heir is the people,” Perón left Isabel as heir, at least to his government. It was she who starred in what is known as the “third Peronism” of which Perón faced only the first nine months, his health very deteriorated, between October 12, 1973 and July 1, 1974.

That afternoon of July 1, around 2:00 p.m., a demolished Isabel, broken by emotion, announced the death of Juan Domingo Perón on national television. He did not name it. In any moment. He tried to give his message a certain transcendent tone with the useless resource of making words that are not esdrújulas: “I assume constitutionally …” At his side, and also with a useless resource of vocational theater, López Rega pouted for the cameras.

The government of Isabel Perón ended the “social pact” devised by Perón and supported by his Minister of Economy, José Ber Gelbard, replaced three months after Isabel took office by Alfredo Gómez Morales. The parities were reopened, fighting rampant inflation. And in 1975, Celestino Rodrigo, another Minister of Economy promoted by López Rega, lit the fuse of the “Rodrigazo”, the first major market blow against the social economy: 150 percent devaluation, 100 percent increase in public services and transportation, 180 percent increase in fuels and 45 percent salary increases. A month later, the CGT declared the first general strike against a Peronist government, and fifteen days later López Rega was ousted from power and forced to march out of the country.

The government thus began a period of notorious disaster: the Armed Forces they had already decided the coup, The only thing missing was to set the date, and the two most active guerrilla groups, the Peronist “Montoneros”, and the Marxist Trotskyist guerrilla of the ERP, were hacking the democratic government. The ERP aspired to create a “liberated zone” in Tucumán and then turn to the United Nations for recognition as a belligerent group. Montoneros, who had been expelled from the Plaza de Mayo by Perón on May 1, 1974, went “underground” in September of that year. Triple A acted without restraint against what, with tragic and blatant ambiguity, it called “the infiltrators”, actions that cost the lives of deputies, union leaders and intellectuals.

On February 5, 1975, Isabel Perón signed Decree 261/75 which provided “neutralize and / or annihilate the actions of subversive elements that act in the province of Tucumán ” and made available to the Army all the police and armed forces in the area. That was the snake’s egg. In Famaillá, the armed forces built the first clandestine detention center, which had a rapid twin in Córdoba, in a V Corps camp, close to what would later become the center known as La Perla.

Since then, the health of the president, like that of her government, fell in marked decline, as in marked ascent went the military pressures that, according to documents of the time, only awaited a greater deterioration of social and economic life. Several hospitalizations and versions of his resignation, a period of vacation in Ascochinga, Córdoba, together with the wives of the three military commanders, created the illusion of a step by Isabel’s side to allow the arrival to the presidency of Ítalo Luder, who he dodged the bundle with an epic phrase: “I am not going to be the traitor to the General’s widow.”

Since her freedom in 1981 and her arrival in Madrid that same year, the ills that afflicted her when president have not been repeated, with the exception of some ailment of age. She returned to the country in 1983 invited by Raúl Alfonsín to her inauguration as president. In 1984 he decided to withdraw from political life. From his Madrid department he rejected visits and presents from Peronist leaders. In 1985, in the midst of the “Peronist renewal,” she resigned her position as nominal president of the PJ. During the Menemism he received about four million dollars as a balance of the outstanding debts for the assets confiscated from Perón. He evaded the extradition requests of the Argentine justice as a result of the investigations originated by the actions of the Triple A, one of them, requested by the then judge Norberto Oyarbide, received the nones of the National Court of Spain.

His last public act, or almost, was a funeral notice in the newspaper La Nación, in June 2017, following the death of trade unionist Gerónimo “Momo” Venegas, a Peronist leader close to President Mauricio Macri at the time. Venegas’ daughter revealed that Isabel had maintained a long friendship with her father.

Ninety years is a high age. Who knows which memories, and how many, populate the memory of Isabel Perón. Perhaps you have never lived up to the responsibility you assumed. However, he followed with rigorous fidelity the model of the great protagonists of Argentine political life: he was silent forever.