Housing has historically divided coalition partners. It did so in the previous legislature, when PSOE and Unidas Podemos conditioned the unblocking of the Budgets on an agreement to regulate rents on two occasions, and it does so again now, with Sumar in the Government and more than a year after the law approved in May 2023 has proven ineffective in containing the rise in prices. The latest squabble between parties came this Wednesday, due to some words from the Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez, who appealed on SER the day before to the “solidarity” of landlords in containing rents. Spokespersons and leaders of the parties of Sumar, which wants to make this issue a central element of the 2025 Budget, have come out in force to criticise it.

After being passed a few weeks before last year’s regional and municipal elections, the legislation promoted by the previous government has fallen on deaf ears in a large part of the country, mainly due to the refusal of the communities in the hands of the PP to apply it and because even where there is already regulation, such as in Catalonia, the owners have found loopholes that allow them to escape it. In Spain, 20% of tenants spend more than 40% of their income on housing, which complicates the economic situation of many households. In the midst of the rise in prices and in the midst of protests called by the Tenants’ Union of Barcelona during the real estate fair that is being held these days in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat and that ended today with police charges, Sumar has decided to redouble its offensive to pressure the socialists to lower prices and regulate tourist, seasonal and room rentals. Also staging that housing will be one of the party’s main themes this term, Vice President Yolanda Díaz herself travelled to Granada on Wednesday to meet with the Albayzin Habitable association. “They are turning neighbourhoods into a refuge for housing pressure,” declared the Minister of Labour.

Controversy

“Spain is a supportive country and most of the rental car park belongs to small owners. What I ask of them is that they take charge of this cause, of this social need, and that we value these returns in social terms, that these prices are in accordance with the capabilities of the Spanish people,” Rodríguez implored during an interview on Tuesday. “It seems to me an insult to intelligence,” he replied. This afternoon on La Sexta the deputy of Catalonia in Common Aina Vidal. “In Spain, the number of large holders has multiplied (…) It is not solidarity, it is regulation that is needed,” she stressed just eight days after Junts rejected in the lower house a bill promoted by social organisations to limit seasonal rentals. “It is not the way forward,” said the parliamentary spokesperson for Sumar, Íñigo Errejón, on Telecinco in the morning. “When we said that the minimum wage had to be raised, we did not appeal to the solidarity of employers, we raised it by law,” he added in statements collected by Europa Press.

Likewise, the federal coordinator of IU, Antonio Maíllo, has criticized her request on social media: “It is not about asking for anyone’s solidarity, Minister. It is about owners no longer having the possibility of speculating. It is about legislating in favor of those who have difficulty in having a home.” “Two words: Resignation or Termination,” another IU leader, Amanda Meyer, went further.

Also from Compromís, the vice president of the Housing and Urban Agenda Commission in Congress, Alberto Ibáñez, has questioned Rodríguez’s words in X. “Solidarity must reach the BOE to regulate in favor of working families. Let’s lower the price of housing by decree. Don’t buy the right-wing framework!”, he said before denouncing that housing is already “hyper-regulated”, but “in favor of vulture funds and rentiers”.

Sumar is very interested in making progress on this issue, which would allow it to assert its role within the Government, dragging the PSOE into measures that alleviate the situation of households and which they have been demanding for some time. The minority partner presented last Monday its battery of proposals for next year’s PGE, which contains an ambitious housing package. Among other initiatives, the group led by Díaz demands that public aid for housing destined for the autonomous communities be conditioned to the application of the law to limit rental prices and the temporary prohibition of the purchase of flats for speculation in the so-called tense areas. The vice president has insisted on this from Granada, putting the focus on the popular party: “In the face of the rebellion of the PP and its project to convert neighbourhoods such as Albayzin into a tourist resort, we want to live with dignity.”