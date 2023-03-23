Isabella Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa have ended their relationship, but the break continues to spark controversy in the national and international press. On this occasion, Julio Iglesias Jr., son of the Filipino socialite and the Spanish interpreter Julio Iglesias, referred to his father’s statements regarding the author of “The city and the dogs”. Let’s remember that the interpreter of “With the same stone” surprised by coming out in defense of what was his wife 45 years ago in his media war with the Peruvian writer.

What did Julio Iglesias say after the separation of Isabel Preysler and Vargas Llosa?

the spanish artist Julio Iglesias he was away from the cameras; However, he broke his silence to publicly support the mother of her three eldest children, Isabel Preysler, when she made it known that she decided to end her affair with Mario Vargas Llosa.

“It is deeply unfair how they are treating her. Elizabeth is exceptional. A true champion. As a mother, she is exemplary, and as a woman, a ten and a teacher of life, and we people with values ​​who have shared her life know that. She will always have my support and love.”were the words of Julio Iglesias for the magazine HELLO!.

Along these lines, the Spanish interpreter took the opportunity to criticize the attitude of the Nobel Prize for Literature, who hinted that “he had regained his freedom” after finishing with Preysler.

“Whatever the breakup, a gentleman and a gentleman know how to end things. Mr. Vargas Llosa’s behavior has left much to be desired. A man who has lived with a woman for eight years has to know how to act and control how the women act. people around you”indicated the singer about him Peruvian writer.

Julio Iglesias showed his full support for Isabel Preysler after the end of her romance with Mario Vargas Llosa. Photo: composition LR/Getty Images/HEARST

Julio Iglesias Jr. supports his father for his opinion on Mario Vargas Llosa

In an interview for the Spanish program “Plan de Tarde”, Julio Iglesias Jr. was asked if he shared the same opinion as his father in reference to Mario Vargas Llosa.

“What my father says goes to mass. If he says that Vargas Llosa has behaved badly with my mother, he is absolutely right ”, made clear the brother of Enrique Iglesiaswho also said that he knew very little about the Peruvian writer.

Julio Iglesias praised Isabel Preysler after breaking up with Vargas Llosa

In a recent interview with Hola! magazine, Julio Iglesias He spoke about the current relationship he has with his ex-wife Isabel Preysler. The singer did not hesitate to flatter the socialite and highlight what a good person he has proven to be over the years.

“Isabel is exceptional, a true champion. As a mother, she is exemplary, affectionate and generous; and as a woman, a ’10’ and a teacher of life. People with values ​​who have shared her life know that. What is happening to him is reprisals against the success he has had in his life“, he stated.

Isabel Preysler and Julio Iglesias were married on January 20, 1971. Photo: LR File

How long were Isabel Preysler with Julio Iglesias?

the marriage of Isabel Preysler with Julio Iglesias It was fraught with controversy. After 7 years and three children together, the couple ended their relationship after signs of infidelity, jealousy, fights and abandonment. It was in 1978 when this break occurred that had a media effect.

“Getting out of possible speculation or scandalous news that may originate from our personal situation, we jointly consider ourselves obligated to explain, once and for all, the determination to which we have freely reached to legally separate,” reads a statement. statement published that year.

This is how Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler looked when they got married. Photo: diffusion See also Euphoria 2, official trailer: problems and drama for Rue in explosive preview of the series

Isabel Preysler speaks after separation from Mario Vargas Llosa

After several weeks of silence, Isabel Preysler was approached by the specialized press to find out her feelings after ending her relationship of several years with Mario Vargas Llosa. The Spanish socialite joked with the question that the reporter asked her and assured that this chapter in her life is completely closed.

“I have not only turned the page, but I have changed the book,” he specified as he continued on his way.