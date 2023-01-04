Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler left more than one surprised by announcing their separation at the end of 2022, after almost 8 years living together. After that, many wonder what the end of this solid relationship would have been like, even more so after speculation began about scenes of jealousy on the part of the Peruvian writer. Now, the rumors continue to gain strength, after the journalist Beatriz Cortazár told that both had a strong fight before deciding to separate.

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa began their relationship in mid-2015. Photo: El País

Isabel Preysler’s letter

According to Beatriz Cortázar’s version, Isabella Preysler argued with Mario Vargas Llosa on November 30, at dawn, after having arrived at his house from the Moët et Chandon party. The famous novelist entered the bathroom where the socialite was and suddenly made a scene of jealousy for her, not knowing that the journalist was on the phone with her.

After the heated exchange of words, Vargas Llosa left the house they shared in Puerta de Hierro. Two days after the altercation between the two, the writer sent the draft of his next novel as an apology for what happened.

However, the famous He responded with a handwritten letter asking him to remove all his belongings from the house where they spent so much time together. because there was no going back on his decision to put an end to his love story.

Mario Vargas Llosa is remembered in romantic verses on social networks. Photo: composition LR/ Hello

What did Mario Llosa say about their breakup?

After days without issuing any statement, Mario Vargas Llosa He was intercepted while getting out of a taxi, at which time he was consulted about his recent separation with Isabel Preysler. The well-known writer denied that his relationship ended due to a scene of jealousy. “Is not true. They are not true. The reasons for the breakup do not exist, ”he said for the cameras.

On the other hand, he made reference to his current state after the video on the networks that one of his children uploaded, in which he is seen reading a book aloud. “I feel very well” ended.

When did Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler meet?

Isabella Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa officially met in 1986, when the businesswoman also contacted him for an interview with ¡Hola! magazine.

“I first saw Mario in St. Louis, Missouri, when I interviewed him in 1986 to Hello! From then on, Miguel (Boyer, her ex-husband) and I we established a good friendship with Mario and his wife, which has been maintained throughout all these years ”, he counted.