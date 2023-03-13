The feeling of the moment Maria Elizabeth Preysler, he had a complicated life and was never able to finish his studies because of the responsibilities that his day-to-day life as a celebrity demanded. She was born in the capital of Philippines, Manilathe famous one moved to Spain at the age of 18, in 1968, to continue his studies at the Irlandesas Madrid school.

What career did Isabel Preysler study and why did she leave it?

Preysler He was studying international secretarial work in the Spanish capital until he met the singer Julio Iglesias at a party, with whom she finally married on January 20, 1971 and whose marriage lasted until 1978. This union between Preysler and churches she grabbed the media headlines in the Mother Country and had to dedicate herself to it and her children, which made her abandon her studies.

In that period of time, both had to Chabeli Iglesias, Julio Iglesias Jr. already Enrique Iglesiaswho soon after would be one of the most famous singers in the world.

Who are the other children of Isabel Preysler?

She was married until 1985 with Carlos Falcowith whom he had his daughter tamara. In 1988, she married Michael Boyerafter a few years of relationship and in 1989 she gave birth to her daughter Ana Isabel. From 2015 to 2022, she was in a relationship with the nobel prize for literature Mario Vargas Llosa.

What is it to be a socialite?

Etymologically, it is the union of the words “social” and “elite” and it is said of the person of the wealthy class, commonly of the female gender who participates in social events, charitable activities, charity and other activities.