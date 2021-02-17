Today 70 years ago Isabel Preysler was born in Manila, Philippines, into a wealthy family. His father, Carlos Preysler Pérez de Tagle, was a delegate of the Banco Español de Crédito and manager of Philippine Airlines; his mother, Beatriz Arrastia, owned a real estate agency. Little Isabel enjoyed her childhood with her five siblings. Little could I imagine then that would become the queen of hearts being one of the women who has starred in the most covers in the last five decades. Now, she celebrates her birthday accompanied by her partner, the Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa, and has starred in a youth pose to commemorate this date.

In the interview that accompanies the photos, he reveals a curious anecdote that explains why the young Preysler ended up in Madrid. Apparently, at 17 years old, she had a boyfriend ten years older than her with whom her parents weren’t very happy so they decided it was a good idea for her to distance herself and will come to Spain to live to his uncles’ house and to study International Secretariat. However, his life would take a 180 degree turn when Julio Iglesias crossed his path, at that time, the brand new winner of the Benidorm Festival with ‘Life is the same’ (1968) and representative of Eurovision in 1970.

She would marry him in January 1971 while she was already pregnant in a ceremony during which Isabel could not contain her tears. The couple married in the chapel of a hotel complex in Illescas, where they also They got married other well-known names such as José Luis Dibildos and Laura Valenzuela, before 1,500 guests. The wedding monopolized the covers of the time and they became the focus of the spotlight.

Right from the beginning, Isabel has been one of the most paradoxical characters of the heart since she has been able to grab headlines year after year and star in poses while maintaining the halo of discretion and managing to mark the difficult line between personal life, of which forever has spoken naturally, and private life, which he has jealously preserved. Far from controversy, despite living three weddings, two divorces and a courtship with Vargas Llosa that started after the complex breakup of the writer who had been married for almost 53 years to his then wife, Patricia Llosa.

It could be said that Isabel Preysler became the first ‘influencer’, a regular at high society parties, her face became the image of prestigious brands for which she has displayed her magnetism for decades and has been declared on several occasions as the most elegant woman in Spain. A magnetism that also fell in love with his different partners. With Julio Iglesias, of whom separated in 1978He had three children, Chábeli, who has a discreet life with his family in the United States; Julio José, who is currently immersed in the divorce of his wife Charisse Verhaert, and Enrique, who has achieved brilliant success in the world of music and who also lives in Miami, like his older brothers, along with his wife, Ana Kournikova and their three children.

Cover duel



As a result of his relationship Carlos Falcó, Marquis of Griñón, whom he married in 1980, Tamara was born, his fourth daughter, who is currently going through one of her sweetest personal and professional moments and who seems to follow in the footsteps of her mother, adapted to the time, like image of brands that you promote in your profiles in social networks. This same week, while the mother starred on the cover of Hello, your worthy heiress, she did the same in ‘Vanity Fair’.

The love between the marquis and the queen of hearts did not last long and in 1985 the break between the two was confirmed. Three years later, already a publicity star, she married Miguel Boyer in a very discreet civil wedding. With the former socialist minister, Isabel had his fifth and last daughter, Ana, married to tennis player Fernando Verdasco with whom she has two children. Together with Boyer he lived his longest relationship, 26 years of marriage until in 2014 the former minister died after two years convalescing from a stroke.

In 2015 he began his relationship with Vargas Llosa, with whom he currently lives and with whom he has starred in interviews, posed and even caught dances. A mature love that they show off whenever they can. Isabel turns 70 in love, happy, with her children united despite the distance and enjoying, as much as she can, her seven grandchildren.