Vargas Llosa He is not only recognized in Peru for winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010, but earned a name worldwide. Spain is one of the countries that most recognizes her career and it was right there where she lived for 8 years next to the socialite. Isabel Preysler, whom he met many years ago. In fact, few know that the couple had a good relationship with Mario's ex-wife, Patricia Llosa, when the writer was still at her side and Isabel was a friend of both.

What did Isabel Preysler say after breaking up with Mario Vargas Llosa?

Much has been speculated about the reason for the breakup between both personalities. In fact, not one of them explained exactly why they left their romantic relationship. In fact, one of the reasons would be the lack of privacy that the couple had: “Andor he was very in love with Isabel. But, let's say, that world is not my world“Vargas Llosa once said.

For her part, Enrique Iglesias' mother decided to respond with a forceful message in an interview: “Over the years everything hurts less. The last (breakup) didn't hurt me at all“.

How did Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler meet?

Mario and Isabel met in 1986 when she interviewed him for the magazine ¡Hola! Months later, married couples Mario and Patricia and Miguel and Isabel met in Marbella. From there there were already speculations of an attraction between Mario and Isabel. The two couples were seen more than once on different occasions and it was not until 2015 that they began a romantic relationship.

Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa divorced, but they would have resumed their relationship. Photo: LR/broadcast composition.

Did Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa return?

The ex-husbands would have given each other a second chance at the beginning of 2023, according to the Spanish press.

