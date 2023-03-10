The drama of the break between Isabella Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa seems not to end After it was revealed that the writer said that he “had regained his freedom” in an interview with Paris Match magazine, he has come out Julio Iglesias, ex-partner and father of the first three children of the socialite, to criticize the behavior of the Peruvian Nobel. This could not go unnoticed by Preysler, who has now given an opinion on his ex-husband.

Isabel Preysler responds to Julio Iglesias: “It has reached my soul”

After Julio Iglesiassinger and ex-partner of Isabella Presyler said that “the behavior of Mr. Vargas Llosa leaves much to be desired. A man who has lived with a woman for eight years has to know how to act.” In this regard, the socialite has expressed its opinion on this defense.

The journalist Beatriz Cortázar spoke with Isabella Preysler And your daughter Tamara Falco. According to the press woman, Preysler was “very sincere and recognizes that what Julio said has touched her soul.” In addition, she noted the following: “Julio has been retired from the media for a long time and has made few appearances in the press. Appearing suddenly with some statements to defend myself seems to me an act of courage.”

Who are the children of Isabel Preysler and Julio Iglesias?

Isabel Preysler and Julio Iglesias they were married from 1971 to 1978 and they had three children: María Isabel Iglesias Preysler (born in 1971), Julio José Iglesias Preysler (in 1973) and Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler (in 1975).