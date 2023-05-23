The gray gate, opening with a small automatic creak, onto an upward pine-lined driveway leading up to the front door, is the first thing visitors see entering Isabel Preysler’s house. The famous mansion located on Avenida de Miraflores in Madrid, named in the nineties villameona (for having a dozen bathrooms, as many as bedrooms), has become such a recurring character in the pink media that, now, he is going to have his own television program.

This was announced this Tuesday by the Disney+ platform, which has announced that it has partnered with Preysler for the first project for a streaming of the ex-wife of Julio Iglesias and Carlos Falcó, widow of Miguel Boyer, ex-partner of Mario Vargas Llosa and mother of five children (including Enrique Iglesias and the omnipresent Tamara Falcó). As those responsible for the entertainment platform have explained through a brief statement, it will be an “original special”, where the queen of the tabloids “will open the doors of her house to show how she is preparing one of the most special times of the year”.

In any case, it is not the first format of this type in which Isabel Preysler’s family has participated, since Tamara Falcó has already participated in two reality shows: the most recent, The marquesse, on Netflix, released in the summer of 2022; and an earlier and more discreet one, We love Tamara, aired on Cosmopolitan TV. In this case, it will be the production company Fremantle, responsible for formats such as Got Talent Spain either mask singerthe one in charge of starting it.

What the note issued by Disney+ suggests is that in the documentary —of which it is unknown if it will be in a single installment or by chapters, its duration and its release date— it will be possible to see the assembly of Christmas decorations in the mansion of the media Preysler-Iglesias-Falcó-Boyer. With its almost 1,400 square meters, its very high ceilings, its library packed with volumes and located just after entering the entrance door, its well-known painting in the living room with a portrait of a young Elizabeth, its immense outdoor garden with swimming pool, lawn and a cozy porch with rattan furniture, or the large indoor pool located in the greenhouse, the program will delight the most curious, also at a time when formats dedicated to the home and decoration are in full swing.

Those who are also on the rise these weeks are the members of the media clan. After breaking her engagement with Íñigo Onieva in September, Tamara Falcó resumed her relationship with the businessman at Christmas and announced her wedding to him a few weeks later. The long-awaited link will be held in July at the El Rincón palace, the property that belonged for decades to the father of the Marquise de Griñón, Carlos Falcó. The link will take place on July 8 if the various setbacks that the couple have suffered allow it. A week ago, the bridal firm that was going to dress Falcó, Sophie et Voilà, announced that it was canceling its agreement with the Marchioness due to her “demands” and “as a result of Mrs. Falcó’s breach of contract”, to the one that they superficially accused of trying to plagiarize a design from another creator, something that she has flatly denied. But she, who received thirty calls from fashion firms that same day, has already taken action on the matter and has flown to New York for Carolina Herrera to be the dressmaker for her big day. A day in which the spotlight will be on her, but also on her well-known mother, and where her house, the protagonist of this future Disney + project, will also grab headlines and fill photographs and covers of exclusive magazines.