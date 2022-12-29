Isabella Preysler announced through the magazine Hello! that the relationship she had with the Nobel Prize, Mario Vargas Llosa, came to an end after almost eight years. The writer would be her third love throughout her life.

At the age of 19, she married the person who considered her “the love of her life”, the singer Julio Iglesias. As a result of their marriage they had three children: María Isabel, known as ‘Chábeli’, Julio José and the famous singer Miguel Iglesias, but how did the romance between the two begin?

How did Isabel Preysler and Julio Iglesias meet?

A young Isabel had just arrived in Madrid from the Philippines to study International Secretariat, and due to her good social position she rubbed shoulders with the rich and ostentatious people of the Spanish city. During a party in 1970, Isabel meets and speaks for the first time with Julio Iglesias, eight months later, on January 20, 1971, they get married and have little ‘Chábeli’.

Isabel Preysler and Julio Iglesias were married on January 20, 1971. Photo: LR File

What is the link between Julio Iglesias and Elvis Presley?

Due to the similarity of the surnames of Isabel Preysler and Elvis Presley, many curious people think that they are related, which is not true. However, there was a link that linked Julio Iglesias with the rock and roll singer.

As is public knowledge, Elvis Presley was married to Priscilla Wagner, with whom he had his only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. After the singer’s death, his wife did not close the doors of his heart, and this is how one of his loves was Julio Iglesias, Isabel Preysler’s ex-husband.

Elvis Presley with Priscilla Presley and his only daughter. Photo: Frank Carroll/Sygma/Corbis

How did Priscilla Wagner and Julio Iglesias meet?

The couple met during the Viña del Mar Festival, in which Julio was one of the guest singers and Priscilla was a famous presenter of a television program for ABC.

The rumors promoted by the American media indicated that love between them arose immediately, they exchanged glances, a few words and telephone numbers, but the relationship did not come to light. However, they got back together in New York City, where they had their first date, and later ended up in the singer’s hotel room.

“Don’t ask me to talk about ‘after’. I only dare to tell you that Priscilla is charming. So, with all the letters. The present is what it is. The future is not written ”, was what Julio Iglesias said when the press asked him about his night with Priscilla.

Julio Iglesias with Priscilla Presley. Photo: Pinterest

The relationship continued clandestinely, until, in 1981, they were captured by the paparazzi, but both only limited themselves to saying that they were friends.

How old is Isabel Preysler?

Isabel Preysler is currently 71 years old. The socialite was born on February 18, 1951 in Manila, Philippines. This last Wednesday, December 28, it was announced that Preysler ended her relationship with the writer Mario Vargas Llosa.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler. Photo: composition/Andina/dissemination

How many children does Mario Vargas Llosa have?

Vargas Llosa has 3 children. The mother of his heirs is Patricia Llosa Urquidi, with whom the writer was married for 50 years. She is the daughter of Luis Llosa Ureta, who is the maternal uncle of Nobel Prize for Literature.

What did Patricia Llosa say about the breakup between Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa?

After the break between Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa became known, Patricia Llosa spoke with the journalist Pilar Vidal from the program “Sálvame” and revealed that she already knew about this decision, since the writer told her children through beginning of December. On the break, she preferred not to provide statements, since she has been through the same thing in the past.

Who is Tamara Falcó, the daughter of Isabel Preysler?

Tamara Falcón is the sister of Enrique Iglesias. Her father was Carlos Falcó and her mother is Isabel Preysler. She is recognized as the VI Marquesa de Griñón, therefore she is a member of the Spanish socialite and aristocrat.

Falco is also actress. In fact, she had her own television show in 2010, titled Reality show We Love Tamara. After the death of her father, the fashion designer also became the only one who asked to be the Marquise of Griñón. Despite the fact that this happened in 2020, it was not until 2021 that she was recognized as such thanks to the Royal Letter of Succession.