After the separation of Isabella Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa at the end of December 2022, after almost eight years of relationship, various speculations have spread about the reasons that led the couple to end their relationship. It was even hinted at some point that the television host would have a new suitor after separating from the Peruvian writer.

It was so that the Spanish-Filipino presenter herself has decided to put an end to the rumor that had spread regarding a new illusion in her sentimental situation.

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa began their relationship in mid-2015. Photo: El País

Isabel Preysler responded to the rumors of a new suitor

The former model Isabella Preysler was able to offer a few words to the journalist Pilar Vidal regarding the assumption that she would be giving herself a new opportunity in love shortly after having finished with the Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa.

“The only thing I want is to be calm for a long season or the rest of my life with my grandchildren, which is the only thing that amuses me”, The socialite declared to the ABC medium, making it clear that, for the moment, her only concern is her family.

Isabel Preysler was in a relationship of almost 8 years with Mario Vargas Llosa. Photo: The sixth

Isabel Preysler and her letter to Mario Vargas Llosa

After the break of Isabella Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa, the Spanish entertainment journalist Beatriz Cortázar announced that the Filipina had sent a handwritten letter to the Peruvian writer, in which she made a specific request.

According to what was stated by the reporter, The socialite asked the Arequipa novelist to take his things from the house in Puente de Hierro, where they lived for several years. This after a heated discussion and a scene of jealousy in the early morning of November 30.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Isabel Preysler began a relationship in 2015. Photo: diffusion

Why is Isabel Preysler linked to the president of Real Madrid?

According to the international press, Isabella Preysler could start a relationship with the billionaire widower Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid. This is because the socialite and the businessman have been friends for several years and lead very similar lifestyles.

“ It is known that they are friends, that they have coincided in receptions and official acts but they have never been seen in intimate attitudes ”, detailed the press.