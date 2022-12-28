Isabel Preysler (Manila, Philippines, 71 years old) has ended her relationship with the writer Mario Vargas Llosa (Arequipa, Peru, 86 years old) with an exclusive. “Mario and I have decided to end our relationship definitively,” has declared the socialite to the magazine Hello!. For eight years they have formed one of the most mediatic and atypical couples in the gossip. He, Nobel Prize for Literature, politician, columnist in EL PAÍS; she, queen of the tabloids, protoinfluencer of coated paper, which turned the covers of Hello! in a family album. It has been in this related medium where Preysler has confirmed the news, concisely and emphatically. “I do not want to give any further statement and I thank friends and the media for helping us in this decision.”

Their separation, sources from the magazine explain, has been simple: the cessation of their coexistence and the intention of each one to continue on a different path. In mid-December, after a scene of jealousy, the writer would have left his partner’s home, where they both lived. He would then have settled in his home in the center of Madrid. “December was not the first time that Mario left the house,” explains the journalist Mamen Sánchez in the piece of Hello!. “It had already happened on one occasion before for the same cause, and that this attitude is recurring is what has convinced Isabel that it is not worth continuing to bet on a relationship with no future that makes both of them unhappy.”

Isabel Preysler came to Spain from the Philippines at the age of 17 on the orders of her parents, who wanted to keep her away from a love they considered inappropriate. She ended up in the arms of Julio Iglesias. In addition to the singer, Preysler married a nobleman, Carlos Falcó, and a socialist minister, Miguel Boyer. Despite the incessant rumors, she has not gone down the aisle with Vargas Llosa.

The two met in the eighties. “I first saw Mario in St. Louis, Missouri, when I interviewed him in 1986 to Hello!”, explained the businesswoman years ago. At that time, Preysler was married to Boyer, while Llosa shared a life project with his wife, Patricia Llosa. “From then on, Miguel and I established a good friendship with Mario and his wife, which has been maintained throughout all these years.”

The relationship between the two did not become sentimental until 2015, when they met on a trip organized by Porcelanosa —a brand of which Preysler has been a visible face for years— to visit the then-Prince Charles of England at Buckingham Palace. Preysler had been widowed the previous year. Llosa had just celebrated the golden wedding with his wife. The news was hinted at and confirmed, of course, on the front pages of Hello!, which since then has been glossing its relationship in detail. Until their breakup.