In the midst of the last public appearances of Mario Vargas Llosa and his ex-wife Patricia, Isabella Preysler He attended a public event and decided to speak out about the controversy sparked by his ex-partner’s statements. Since their separation, both have been on the most covers around the world. Although at first they did not want to speak directly about the end of their romance, the darts between the two began and caused even Julio Iglesias to come out in defense of the mother of his children.

What did Isabel Preysler say?

Three months after the announcement of their breakup, Presyler reappeared in a public activity and decided to express himself on various current issues, including his failed relationship with the Nobel Prize in Literature. This is the first time that the Filipina has spoken about it, except for her interview with the magazine Hello!

At the Elle magazine event, as part of the celebrations for International Women’s Day, the mother of Tamara Falco He pointed out that “he turned the page a long time ago”, referring to the romance he had with the Peruvian writer. The most striking phrase that she released, seeking to put an end to the controversy unleashed by this topic, was the following: “I have not only turned the page, but I have changed the book.”

Apart from this, the socialite avoided making any further comments and made it clear that she wants to leave her separation with Vargas Llosa behind.

Julio Iglesias to Vargas Llosa after separation with Isabel Preysler: His behavior has left much to be desired

Hello magazine! published a revealing interview with the Spanish singer. In it, he praised his ex-wife: “Isabel is exceptional, a true champion. As a mother, she is exemplary, loving and generous; and as a woman, a ’10’ and a teacher of life. People with values ​​know that that we have shared his life. What is happening to him is reprisals against the success he has had in his life.”

Therefore, he was encouraged to comment on Vargas Llosa. “Whatever the breakup was, a gentleman and a gentleman know how to end things. They go out publicly and wish the other person all the happiness. And if someone wants to meddle, it is said that it is a matter of two in which You don’t have to get involved and you do respect,” he said.

Isabel Preysler responds to Julio Iglesias after referring to Vargas Llosa: “It has reached my soul”

After Julio Iglesiassinger and ex-partner of Isabella Presyler said that “the behavior of Mr. Vargas Llosa leaves much to be desired. A man who has lived with a woman for eight years has to know how to act.” In this regard, the socialite has weighed in on this defense.

The journalist Beatriz Cortázar spoke with Isabella Preysler And your daughter Tamara Falco. According to the press woman, Preysler was “very sincere and recognizes that what Julio said has touched her soul.” Likewise, she pointed out the following: “Julio has been retired from the media for a long time and has made few appearances in the press. Suddenly appearing with some statements to defend myself seems to me an act of courage.”

Patricia Llosa responds to the rapprochement with Mario Vargas Llosa: “We were already very close”

Patricia Llosa and Mario Vargas Llosa reappeared together walking through the streets of the Historic Center of Lima and were approached by different means. “Love and Fire”, one of them, presented images of the writer leaving the wedding of his granddaughter Josefina, in the Basilica of San Pedro, located in Cercado. At one point, a reporter from the program asks the woman about the family union. “We were all very close already,” she said as she walked. As is recalled, she was seen days before with the Nobel Prize at a family gathering in a restaurant in Miraflores.

The literary author came out of a relationship of more than five years with Isabel Preysler. After the breakup, it was learned that he met his ex-partner and mother of his three children again. His alleged reconciliation shook the national and international show business.

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa enjoy with huayno

Mario Vargas Llosa and Patricia Llosa are in Lima for the wedding of one of their relatives. They both had a nice time at the party after the wedding. After the reunion, they were caught dancing huayno. “The grandparents with the boyfriends to the sound of a slippery,” put the writer’s eldest son on Instagram, next to the clip.

Patricia Llosa fell asleep during Mario Vargas Llosa’s speech

A couple of weeks ago, Mario Vargas Llosa He made news again, this time not because of his separation from Isabel Preysler, but because of his admission to the French Academy. In this way, he became the first non-French-speaking member to join this important group.

However, at one point, the one who stole the eyes was Patricia Llosa, who seems to have fallen asleep in the middle of the Peruvian writer’s speech. The entertainment media did not let this anecdotal detail go unnoticed.

Mario Vargas Llosa revives controversy with Isabel Preysler after breakup: “I have recovered my freedom”

Although Mario Vargas Llosa He did not want to directly declare what happened to Isabel Preysler so that their romance broke up, the Peruvian writer did not hesitate to declare for a foreign medium. “I have regained my freedom,” he said. The expression reignites the bickering between the two.