Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 12:07



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Isabel Pantoja has reached an agreement with the Treasury to pay the debt of more than four million euros that she has with the Tax Agency, presenting her concert tour as collateral. Furthermore, she has decided to get rid of some of her assets to address the tremendous financial hole in her accounts. The good news is that, according to the magazine 'Lecturas', the singer has sold her penthouse in Fuengirola. A central property made up of two apartments that she put up for sale in 2020 without success. Two years later, in January 2022, one of the apartments went up for auction.

According to the magazine, the sale was made official on December 19 to the same person who purchased the auctioned apartment. Since then, the new owner wanted to take over the two apartments due to the singer's refusal. However, the pressure of the debts has finally made Isabel give in and choose to sell them together for about 500,000 euros.