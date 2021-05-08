It has been almost half a year since Isabel Pantoja was last seen on a television set. On December 4, 2020, the artist participated in the season finale of Idol kids, a children’s talent show where she served as a jury.

From that moment on, the interpreter of “Así fue” has remained confined to her home with her mother and brother. However, five months later, the 64-year-old artist has surprised the Spanish public by announcing her participation as a mentor in Top stars.

In this new format of reality television, the singer will be next to Risto Mejide Y Danna Paola. The three artists will be in charge of ‘betting’ on each new talent that joins the show.

The new talent space has a unique mechanic. Each program consists of three elimination rounds and a final, where the winner of the night is decided.

In each of them three singers are presented, who will be grouped in the different sections that are established: ‘We are the champions’, where winners of other television contests will be presented; ‘Mom, I want to be an artist’, intended for performances by children of famous people; and ‘Corazón Latino’, dedicated to rhythm experts from the American continent.

During their performance, each mentor must bet money on them until they get the highest amount. At the end of the round, the audience chooses a finalist from among the participants for whom they have played. Viewers will also be able to select the winner of each show, who will have the option of taking home all of their mentor’s money.

Isabel Pantoja, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.