Isabel Pantoja would have received – and also rejected – a millionaire offer. As reported by Silvia Taulés in Partythe tonadillera discarded the idea after receiving a proposal that would not have convinced him.

“I have spoken with sources from the editorial world of high levels and assure me that Isabel Pantoja was proposed to take out her autobiography in exchange for one million euros And even something else, and said no, I didn’t want to, “said the journalist.

According to the collaborator, the publishing house interested in the book would have given him White letter to the artist to tell in him what she considered with total freedombut that idea did not convince her.

This would not be the first time that from the editorial world is proposed to Isabel Pantoja to write her biography, as Mónika Vergara said, another of the collaborators, also present on set: “When he was with Diego Gómez he took care of moving it but Agustín, who does not separate from Isabel, refused“

For its part, Kike Calleja defends that in addition to these proposals, the tonadillera also would have rejected the possibility of participating in The voice of Chile.

What is certain is that Isabel Pantoja and producer Mediacrest Entertainment SL have signed an option and collaboration agreement for the development of two series on the life of the artist, a first of Documentary character and another of fiction initially raised on seven chapters from childhood until today.





From Mediacrest, who has announced the signing of the agreement, they remember that Isabel Pantoja is one of the most recognized and most influential artists in Spanish music. He began his career in the 70s, launching his first album in 1974.

Since then he has produced thirty albums and has sold millions of albums, of which his great sailor success of lights can be highlighted. He has recently celebrated his 50 years on the stage, during which he has reaped countless successes.