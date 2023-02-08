During the last months, Isabel Pantoja has been on a low profile. We have known little or nothing about her until her reappearance on social networks a few days after leaving for the United States where on Friday she will begin her American tour with a concert in Miami.

“I’m in Spain but I have a little time left to get to the United States,” says the tonadillera in a video that she has uploaded to Instagram, hoping that everything turns out wonderfully in the recovery of her American dream, after several delays in the scheduled dates due to bureaucratic problems. A surprising video, not only because her last publication dates from August 3 of last year, but because she shows off a more lush image in which her thinness drew attention.

Semana magazine reveals all the preparations in which the tonadillera is immersed before leaving for America. Last Friday she arrived in Madrid to rehearse and do the wardrobe, makeup and staging tests. Although the details of the show are being handled very discreetly, the publication announces that the tonadillera will premiere some dresses that she will combine with others that she already wore on her last tour of Argentina and Peru. What is known for sure is that she will wear models by Eduardo Ladrón de Guevara and Iván Campaña and will wear custom-made shoes by Franjul.

The singer and her team will depart tomorrow on a scheduled flight to Miami, where she has two concerts at the James L. Knight on Friday and Saturday. Once there, she will move around the country in a private plane. Thus, she will take her ‘Enamorate’ tour to the United Palace in New York (February 17), to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (February 19) and on the 26th of the same month, to the Coliseo in Puerto Rico.

In company



Isabel Pantoja will be accompanied by her brother Agustín and her niece Anabel. Taking advantage of their stay in Madrid, they ate with Yulen Pereira, the fencing partner of the singer’s niece. The singer and her brother left the restaurant without commenting. Not so Anabel, who celebrated the moment: «We have eaten and we have been very good. I really wanted to be with my uncles as a family ».

On how her aunt faces the tour, Anabel Pantoja assured that “she is happy, motivated and eager to work.” For her part, a smiling Yulen responded with a brief “everything very well”, to assess her first meeting with Isabel Pantoja.

However, of the children of the tonadillera, no trace. Kiko lives in Seville, so her presence at this meeting was not expected. A different thing is the case of Isa P., who last Friday expressed on a television program his desire to see her mother before she went on tour to “give her an amulet that she will like a lot.” . That meeting may have taken place in private, although so far it seems that there is no news about it.