Now, 'Isa', adopted daughter of the tonadillera, has given an interview to Lecturas magazine and television programs with strong statements, which are causing people to talk.

The young woman, 28 years old, has assured that she is going through terrible times after breaking up the relationship, this time for good, with her mother. “She has had the opportunity to talk to me and my son and she has not done so,” stated the influencer, also referring to her son Alberto, 9 years old, the result of her relationship with Alberto. Island.

The newlywed (in October she married the model of Moroccan origin Asraf Beno) has indicated that, despite not having the best relationship with her mother, what hurts her most is that the famous interpreter is punishing her son. “Perhaps, when the child is older, my mother will want to have a relationship with him, but for my son the priority will be me, not her,” she stated.

Family. 'Isa' Pantoja and her son, Alberto, 9 years old. Photo: diffusion

“The responsibility of rebuilding the relationship with my mother does not fall on me. I'm not going to call her again. It hurts me that he doesn't want to talk to my son. There are family relationships that are broken and that's it.”

In addition, he revealed that he prefers not to have memories of the famous artist. “I removed the photo of my mother when I realized that I was not going to have a normal relationship with her again. If we don't have that relationship, I don't want my son to ask about her grandmother more than necessary.”

The estrangement between mother and daughter is longstanding. The Spanish press points out that “the young woman has desperately tried to get closer to her mother in recent years. The vast majority of them have been documented on television and in the press, with Pantoja giving preference to his eldest son, Kiko Rivera, and not to 'Isa's' important moments on television, such as her participation in GHVIP6 (where he humiliated her by making a call lashing out at her). She also did not attend the presentation of her song 'Now I am better', in 2019.” At the end of December, 'Isa' revealed that, once again, she did not receive any messages from her mother.

Not for little Alberto either.

Think about adopting

And in the midst of her statements and the silence of her famous mother, rumors of a new motherhood circulated after her husband, during his participation in the premiered reality show 'GH Duo', declared that: “It is quite likely that it will be father. I have doubts, this week we will clear up doubts.”

'Isa' did not wait and denied that possibility. “No, I'm not… sometimes the mind plays tricks.”

She explained: “Asraf and I are looking for a baby. I don't want there to be a big age difference with my son. I want it to be a girl and I am considering adopting,” Pantoja surprised.

