Isabel Pantoja would be planning to put land in between to start a new life and thus settle the conflicts that her children end up settling on the small screen and, if possible, in prime time. Beyond a possible interview on Telecinco to give her version of the latest family confrontations and her work projects, the mind of the tonadillera seems to be already in the medium-term future, a future that according to the latest news would have the mariachis as a soundtrack.

And it is that Mexico, with which she has intense emotional ties, would be the country chosen by Isabel to start from scratch once her mother, Doña Ana, has been ill for a long time and is already very advanced in age. At least that is what the journalist Beatriz Cortázar raised a few days ago. “Isabel is very clear that the day her mother is gone, she and Agustín take the suitcases, sell everything they have to sell and say: ‘There you stay!'”, He pointed out. Company would not lack in the Aztec country, the journalist also added, since she has a lot of friendship with the also artist Mariana Seoane, a “Jennifer López Aztec” whom she met through Juan Gabriel -author of Isabel’s great songs- and whose family adores her and has come to Spain on several occasions to stay at the tonadillera’s house.

The singer has been secluded for months in Cantora, the Cadiz farm that she inherited from Paquirri. His life passes close to his mother, from whom he does not separate because she is the only person he wants to be with right now. Thus, it is the friends who go to see her to this corner of the mountains near Jerez, as revealed by Kiko Rivera and Isa Pantoja in full quarrel with their mother. From there he has attended the exclusive controversy of Kiko revealing alleged irregularities with his father’s inheritance, or the reconciliations of both brothers broadcast on social networks. He has not opened his mouth, if anything to tell both, through third parties, that he no longer considers them his family, as those affected have been in charge of spreading the word.

Faced with such a panorama, and with a career that has not finished soaring since he left prison in 2016, the golden exile seems to the tonadillera as the best option. In recent years she has not been able to tour South America, where she is idolized, due to problems with her visa, since it is necessary not to have a criminal record. And these have already been completely annulled given the time that has elapsed since the end of the sentence. In addition to concerts, he has participated in various television programs, either as a protagonist or as a jury in talents shows. But his life has been more exposed than ever, especially in the last weeks after the accusations of Kiko Rivera at the end of last year, which would have been the trigger for this radical turn in his life. FINDETEXT