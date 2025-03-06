The singer Isabel Pantoja is clear: she will tell her life in a documentary series and in a fiction series Without dodging any controversy. In his first great interview he will address the true nature of his relationship with María del Monte or Encarna Sánchez until his passage after his courtship with Julián Muñoz. There are no red lines.

As he has learned 20 minutesthe producer has already found a platform to broadcast the macroproject and Soon the development of scripts will begin of the seven fiction chapters agreed by both parties.

The dates and locations for the recording of the documentary series in which he will speak in the first person will also be set. Sources close to the tonadillera confirm that The security in the project is total, that Isabel has full confidence in producers.

In that way it will be carried away by Indications of his brother Agustín and of its promoter, Enrique Castilla, with whom he has formed a very solvent team.

So advanced is the project that, according to the same sources, Isabel Pantoja He would have already received an advance from the cache that will perceive for his work. A total amount that could exceed four million euros And that, without any doubt, it would allow him to deal with his debts and live more comfortably.