While all of Spain talks about her controversial docudrama, her return to court and the differences between her children, the arrival of the singer Isabel Pantoja in our country for a single presentation on June 1 was announced.

Admired by millions of fans around the world, in 1984 she achieved with her album sailor of lights to be the first album in the history of Spain to sell more than 1.5 million copies.

But his life has always gone through controversy, so much so that the documentary called ‘Without forgiveness: the story that Isabel Pantoja She would have wanted part of the premise that the gossip press had wanted to portray her as a “villain” and not as a person, due to the tense relationship she has had with journalists in her country for years.

The first episode premiered on March 22 on the tuned-in Spanish television show ‘Save me’. According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, “It has been a criticism of how the media have treated Isabel Pantoja during all these years”.

The documentary series came at a difficult time for the Pantoja clan. The death of the matriarch Ana María Martín at the end of September 2021, the separation of her niece Anabel Pantoja at the beginning of the year after four months of marriage and her increasingly complicated relationship with her children. The same day of the premiere, in addition, she returned to a court where she is investigated for an alleged illegal sale for which they ask for three years in prison.

The tonadillera arrived at the Malaga Courts to testify for an alleged crime of punishable insolvency, for which she could be sentenced, again, to three years in prison. As recalled, the figure was already in prison in 2014 for money laundering.

On the other hand, La Voz Digital points out that ‘Without forgiveness: the story that Isabel Pantoja he would have wanted it to be told’ “it will put a society that has turned Isabel Pantoja into a consumer product in trouble”.

“She is the most famous woman in Spain and the most profitable. What would become of us without her? She is very cruel, but she is what she sells. We are not prepared for Isabel Pantoja to stop flirting with the press. I certainly am not, ”said the journalist and lawyer Isabel Rábago.

His daughter Isabel (adopted in Peru), an important member of the Spanish show business, has also commented on the series. “I’ve seen the part where they psychologically analyze her and explain how she got to this point, which could be depression. I liked that part. On the one hand, I am very glad that this point of view is given, that we are evolving. Before, people laughed and agreed with the press. Now people also see it from another point of view. It is good that the two parts are seen, ”said the popular Chabelita.

The press, in addition, speaks of his delicate mental health and assures that for this reason he would be thinking of moving to Argentina to get away from Spain and its problems.

The Socialité medium reveals that the interpreter would be thinking of moving to an exclusive area of ​​Palermo and, according to the Telecinco program, the area would be neighborhood parkwhose homes are around four million euros.

His arrival in Peru is part of his ‘Enamórate’ tour. It will be in Plaza Arena inside the Jockey Club of Peru and tickets are on sale at Teleticket.