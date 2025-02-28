02/28/2025



Updated at 5:03 p.m.





After keeping a silence, even though Isabel Pantoja It is not frequently pronounced, the prominence of the singer’s family in recent months in the press, among the headlines he has starred in Anabel Pantoja With his case and those who closely follow the movements of his aunt, the tonadillera has exploded against everything and all and has decided to take action on the matter with legal measures that protect her from the information. Through a statement that the artist signs of her handwriting, and that she has shared on social networks, Isabel Pantoja declares himself a “defamation campaign, injuries and slander” that, he points out, goes back to a whole stage of his life in the media focus.

«I want to inform that, given the constant campaign of defamation, insults and slander expressed by different media, programs and collaborators, I have made the decision to initiate the appropriate legal actions by hiring the services of the lawyer D. Eduardo de Urbano», Has begun his statement with the announcement that the legal process is already initiated. “Freedom of expression has clear limits if it collides with the right to honor, to privacy and the image itself, especially when the information is disseminated with knowledge of its falsehood and without contrast,” says the singer about the information she has starred in this time.

“For years, they have poured themselves against my lies and accusations without foundation that seriously damage my image, honor and reputation, as well as that of the team that accompanies me,” says Pantoja including in his statement the situation of the people he works with. “These practices are indicated constitutive of crimes of insults or slander, planned and punishable in articles 205 and following of the Criminal Code, from this moment I have made the decision to interpose the relevant legal actions, by civil and/or criminal, against those programs, means and collaborators who have repeatedly and maliciously decision.

As promises, Isabel will work with her team of lawyers to defend their rights and demand “the relevant responsibilities to those who have threatened my intimacy, honor and image causing economic, moral and psychological damage,” ends his writing, making it clear that they are his own words and does not pronounce himself through anyone. Thus, the tonadillera adds another occasion to the history of episodes in which in addition to denying some information that affected her and her work on the scenarios, he already ventured legal actions against those responsible behind each publication.









In recent weeks, the cameras managed to capture how Isabel Pantoja became one of her niece’s greatest support at the time she is going through her daughter’s admission to the hospital, after which the ‘influencer’ also plans to defend himself from what is published in the prosecution of the prosecution of the mission of studying the alleged revelation of secrets by the hospital to the media. In addition, the new life that the artist began in Madrid after leaving Cantora also became a plot in the press that has raised numerous rumors.