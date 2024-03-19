The orange blossom crown now has an owner. When there were a few hours left until spring officially entered, Isabel María García Ortiz, from the El Mortero club – located in the district of Los Dolores – was proclaimed Queen of the Huerta 2024 in an emotional and elegant gala held this Tuesday and that For the first time, it took place at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia, which dressed up to host the event, which was attended by more than 1,700 people who were eager to meet those chosen to praise the customs and traditions of the land during the next year. .

In the children's category, Alexia Montemayor Torres, from the Las Tenajas club, in El Ranero, was chosen. Together with her older counterpart, she will be in charge of representing the most desired position of the Murcia Spring Festival, a date burned into the calendar of the great orchard family that fills the streets of the city with joy and splendor every year. capital of Segura. A cultural event with which Murcia celebrates the arrival of the season marked by the aroma of orange blossom and which will reach its maximum splendor with the celebration of the Bando de la Huerta, a festival declared of International Tourist Interest that will take place next Tuesday, April 2.

As it could not be otherwise, folklore was the protagonist in an evening that was enlivened by the Virgen de los Peligros Choir and Dance Group from the L'Artesa club, located in the district of Aljucer. Under the title 'Customs and traditions of the Murcia garden', the training reviewed the seasons of the year through different traditional styles.

The thirty members of the Aljucer group, which was founded in 1976, started singing a harvest song with which they soon won over the audience at the Narciso Yepes hall, which enjoyed a careful staging coinciding with the commemoration of 95 anniversary of the proclamation of the first Queens in the history of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas of the Region of Murcia.

Some pereta parrandas and a malagueña also sounded. Pieces with which the choir and dance group put rhythm to the block with which they represented 'Los Calores'. A nod to the summer that served to give way to the presentation of the 28 candidates for Queen of the Children's Garden and her court of honor, made up of 14 girls. The candidates paraded one by one across the stage to present themselves before a dedicated audience that showed the huertanas their affection in the form of intense applause.

After the appearance of the smallest of the orchard family, 'Los Helores' arrived, with which the L'Artesa choir and dance group represented the autumn and winter seasons. To do this, they opted for the composition 'Bolero a Murcia', some seguiriyas de nares, a malagueña and a typical aguilando. It was the prelude to the appearance of the 24 candidates for Queen of the Garden, visibly excited.

There were also pardicas (a type of party), a jota from Aljucer, a song from the Mayos and a chipirrín, which sounded the block 'La Fiesta' with which the most anticipated moment of the night approached. The anticipation to meet the new ambassadors of the Spring Festival was palpable in the atmosphere and those chosen could not contain their tears of joy. The brand new Queens of the Huerta will be crowned next Saturday the 30th at the Huertana Exaltation gala, which will be held at the Romea Theater starting at 10 p.m.