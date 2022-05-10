Prince Charles has had to stand in for his mother, Elizabeth II, at the reading of the Queen’s Speech, the most important ceremony on the British parliamentary calendar. Queen Elizabeth suffers, according to her doctors, “episodes of immobility”, which have prevented her from attending various events in recent months and led to the notification of her absence on Monday.

The Queen’s Speech is a ritual representation of the constitutional structure of the United Kingdom. The idea of ​​being governed by “the Queen in Parliament” is illustrated – with the splendor of carriages and ancient clothing – when the monarch inaugurates the parliamentary course by reading, on the throne of the House of Lords, the program of laws that he plans introduce the Government, before Members of Parliament and Ambassadors at St. James’s Court.

Queen Elizabeth is 96 years old and celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, seven decades of reign. Her health has called into question her presence at the events that will unfold in June. She had only been forced on three occasions to date to cancel her Discourse reading, the last of which was 59 years ago. According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the decision was made on Monday between doctors and courtiers.

The crown prince replaced her, but in the main act – the reading of the Speech in the House of Lords – he did not sit on the throne but in the chair reserved for the consort. She was accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, and the Duke of Cambridge, William. The Imperial Crown, which is used for these occasions, was placed on a cushion during the Speech.

Some newspapers affirm that today’s act can be understood as the beginning of a regency by Carlos, who represents his mother on a growing number of occasions. The Jubilee event program has already brought eye-catching announcements, such as the absence of Prince Andrew, and Harry and Meghan, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace along with the rest of his family.