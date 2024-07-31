Ihren Angriff auf Platz zwei wehrte die Französin Anastasiia Kirpichnikova ab, die nach 15:40,35 Minuten im Ziel war. Überlegene Olympiasiegerin wurde ein weiteres Mal die Amerikanerin Katie Ledecky, die nach 15:30,02 Minuten anschlug. Für Ledecky war es der achte Olympiasieg und die 13. Medaille bei Olympischen Spielen. In Nanterre hatte sie bereits Bronze über 400 Meter Freistil gewonnen.

Jenes Rennen hatte Isabel Gose in deutscher Rekordzeit auf Platz fünf beendet, und auch am Mittwochabend schwamm sie schneller als jede deutsche Frau vor ihr. Mit ihrer Zeit unterbot sie die 15:42,91 Minuten, die Sarah Wellbrock 2021 in Tokio zur Bronzemedaille geführt hatte.

Externer Inhalt von Eurosport Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

From the starting block, the race was full of suspense: Would the Italian be able to shake off the German, or would Isabel Gose overtake Simona Quadarella, who she followed for 1000 metres at a tenth of a second’s distance?

After 1050 meters, Gose pushed past for the first time and Quadarella countered. On the third-to-last lane, Isabel Gose increased the pace significantly: she passed Quadarella and fended off her last counterattack. While she was still well behind Quadarella at the World Championships in Doha in the winter, who had won there in Ledecky’s absence, the 22-year-old Gose, who trains in Magdeburg, swam the stronger race.

The ecstatic crowd, which had previously cheered Léon Marchand on to his second Olympic victory in the 200 butterfly, carried Kirpichnikova to silver. For Gose, the bronze medal was also the fulfillment of a major career goal.