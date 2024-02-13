Isabel Gose won the bronze medal in the 1500 meter freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Qatar. The 21-year-old clocked 15:57.55 minutes in Doha on Tuesday. She only had to admit defeat to world champion Simona Quadarella from Italy and Li Bingjie from China.

After third place in the 400 meter freestyle, it was Gose's second medal at this World Cup. At the same time, she secured a starting place for the Olympics in Paris over this distance.

“The medal was what we hoped for. I think my time could have been a little faster, then maybe it would have been second place. “I wasn’t that far away,” said Gose. The level on the 1500 meter course is still a bit too high for her. “Now I have two days to recover, then the 800 meter freestyle follows,” said the Magdeburg native, announcing her next attempt at a medal.

Gose recently had gastrointestinal problems after a training camp in South Africa and had to take a break. Nevertheless, the fitness she had developed was now enough for a medal in the longest pool distance. Bronze over 400 meters revealed additional strength. “The pressure is gone. I finally wanted a World Cup medal. “Now I can swim more easily,” Gose had already announced on Sunday.