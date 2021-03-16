“I made the decision when I verified that the government agreement with the PSOE was a bad business and betrayed the spirit of our party,” says the vice president and counselor for Social Policy Isabel Franco, yesterday in her office at the Ministry of Social Policy. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM DAVID GOMEZ Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 03:35



The office of Isabel Franco (Murcia, 1970), on the fifth floor of the Ministry of Social Policy, has an oval shape. Like the one in the White House. Obviously, the vice president of the Community does not have as much power as the president of the United States, Joe Biden. Although yes enough to have put in check the motion of censure that