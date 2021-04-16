The vice president and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, chaired this Friday the Board of Directors of the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS), the first after the recent appointment of the new manager of the organization, Raúl Nortes. The IMAS is the entity in charge of the activities of execution and management of regional competences in the field of the elderly and people with disabilities.

Nortes recognized the work that is being carried out from the agency, even more so “in these difficult times that we have had to live with the pandemic.” A crisis, he said, “that is affecting the most vulnerable socially, economically and laboriously.”

He also stressed that “I am aware that very difficult times have been lived in the centers and residences managed by the IMAS.” And noted that the putting the two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 to the elderly and people with disabilities of the residences and centers, “it has given a truce and we are confident in the results obtained so far, since no other deaths have occurred in these centers since the beginning of March.”