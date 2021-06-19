The vice president Isabel franco convened this Friday at the Rincón Huertano restaurant in Murcia fifty people, most of them militants and ex-militants of Ciudadanos, some still representing the party in the institutions. The counselor wanted to make a show of force. In addition to members of the second tier of the regional government, orange councilors attended in municipalities such as Alcantarilla, Molina, Mazarrón, Caravaca, Pliego and Beniel. Also the counselor of Transparency, Antonio Sánchez Lorente, the deputy mayor of Cartagena, Manuel Padín, and the spokesman for the Parliamentary Group, Francisco Álvarez. During the meal, many attendees took the floor to give their vision of what happened in the party after the failed motion of censure. Franco stressed that, despite being expelled, she maintains the liberal spirit.

From the regional direction of Cs they had knowledge of the call and reminded the party councilors of the order that was given months ago, in the sense that if due to the obligation of their position they had to meet with the “turncoat advisers”, they would never do so. outside the town halls. Not all obeyed. On the other hand, Ana Martínez Vidal wants to impose a “Rotating spokesperson” in the Mixed Group, and that María Marín (Podemos) and Juan J. Molina (Cs) take turns.