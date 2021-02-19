The tensions within Citizens in the Region of Murcia and, consequently, in the regional Executive continue after the resignation of Beatriz Ballesteros, already a former Minister of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration. This Friday morning, in statements to Onda Regional, Vice President Isabel Franco accused her party partner and Government spokesperson, Ana Martínez Vidal, of committing “serious mistakes.”

In his opinion, the resignation of Ballesteros is “unfair” and supposes “an error on the part of the party leadership to allow that loss.” As this newspaper has learned, the former councilor confessed to the rest of the councilors at the Governing Council meeting held this Thursday that she had felt “humiliated”, “singled out” and victim “of a smear campaign” that she could not tolerate.

The tension in the regional Executive meeting escalated when Franco left the meeting just after learning of Ballesteros’ resignation. Several sources confirmed to THE TRUTH that the person in charge of Social Policy was exposing one of the points that she brought to the Council when she could not continue and left the room visibly affected.

However, Franco stressed this Friday that he has not thought of leaving his post “at any time.” “It depends on the president of the Community who is part of the Governing Council,” added the vice president of the Community.