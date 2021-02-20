The divorce war between the palace and the Dukes of Sussex has not ended with dignity. Following the statement of Queen Elizabeth dismissing them, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they responded, three minutes later, with a tough statement, stating that “The service is universal”. It was his response to the monarch’s announcement, confirming that they had informed him that they would not return as working members of the royal house.

With her personal coat of arms and under the name of “The Queen”, the sovereign reported that she had written to “confirm that by leaving the work of the royal family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and obligations of a life of service”.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages of the Duke and Duchess will be returned to His Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the Royal Family. While everyone is saddened by his decision, the Duke and Duchess remain dear members of the family, “concluded Prince Harry’s grandmother.

It was the palace’s declaration that his decision to leave the family was not compatible with “a life of public service” that clearly enraged the couple. They immediately responded with their own statement, adding: “We can all live a life of service. The service is universal. “

A Sussex source said: “It cannot be hidden that this is a difference of opinion.” The announcement came before the 12-month review period ends at the end of next month. Both sides are anxious that the talks do not “drag on,” according to this source. They were to end on March 30.

During a tense week with great internal fights, Harry had discussed with his grandmother, his father and future king, Prince Charles, and his brother, William, Duke of Cambridge, the future of their honorary titles, which wanted to keep as a former military man and for having been inherited from his grandfather, Prince Felipe.

In the end the couple will lose their royal sponsorships. The Duke you will have to resign your military appointments, including his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Harry and Meghan they resigned as royalty, in March of last year, to earn their own money in the United States, where they signed agreements with Spotify and Netflix. The couple also revealed that they will be giving an interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS television, in which they are expected to talk about why they left their actual roles.

The palace found out on Twitter and was a decision that disturbed the courtiers: the interviews with Diana and Carlos ended in tears and that of Prince Andres, with him outside the Royal House. The queen was concerned about the interview and its consequences on a House of Windsor weakened by the scandals, the “Mexhit” and the pandemic. He felt that he must protect the Royal Family and their symbols.

“A life of service”

A Sussex spokesperson said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and all over the world. They have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented, regardless of their official role. We can all live a life of service. The service is universal. “

Royal historian Lacey suggested that Palacio’s statement had been hastily written. “The implication is that the only service suitable for Harry and Meghan is royal service. I’m sure the queen herself would not have said such a thing. What actually is quite degrading for his grandson“.

In addition to his role with the Royal Marines, previously held by his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry will have to resign as Honorary Air Commander in RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command. She will step down as sponsor of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, while Meghan will step down from her role as sponsor of the Royal National Theater.

The couple will also give up their roles in the Commonwealth, which were previously considered an integral part of forging their own identity within the royal family. Harry and Meghan were Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, and Meghan was a sponsor of the Commonwealth Universities Association.

Infuriating statement

No one was surprised by the queen’s decision. Has always imposed his obligations and the preservation of the monarchy over his family or his affectionseven though Harry is his favorite grandson.

But the statement was obviously not written by the queen but by the courtiers. In both documents an atmosphere of exasperation and mutual disappointment is felt. For the Windsors it is inexplicable that one of their own decides to leave the family to live in the sun, in California.

For the Sussexes, life in the palace had become intolerable. They felt abandoned, discarded and with permanent racist and anti-American overtones. Meghan, the first mixed-race duchess of the family, was not prepared to bear it. More than once she was afraid for her and Archie, her son, of being trapped in the kingdom by the mechanisms of control to the heirs to the throne. Rather than leave, they fled. They were not only looking for freedom but security when they arrived in Canada.

The battle continued with the statements. Organizations that depend on the Royals the Sussexes were fired immediately. From England Rugby to the National Theater and the Queen Commonwealth Trust thanked their support and announced that they awaited the new royal pattern.

Invictus Games, the NGO for war veterans founded by Harry and the Smart Work Charity, where Meghan continues to be their patron and provides help to the unemployed looking for work, thanked them for being able to continue collaborating with them. Meghan has been a UN humanitarian ambassador for years, since before she married Harry.

The House of Windsor firmly closed the door to the Sussexes. Once again to defend yourself in times of real vulnerability. A new life begins for the Sussexes, in the sun, far away, alone and surely, millionaires. Like the Dukes of Windsor but in the 21st century.

