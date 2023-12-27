Dhe daughter of Angola's long-time ruler, Isabel dos Santos, has suffered defeat in a corruption trial in London. The High Court ordered all of their assets to be “frozen” internationally in the week before Christmas. She can therefore no longer dispose of it. The Angolan telecommunications group Unitel is suing the 50-year-old African billionaire.

She founded it herself while her father, José Eduardo dos Santos, ruled the oil country with a heavy hand for almost four decades. During this time, his family has amassed a miraculous billion-dollar fortune, while almost half of Angolans live below the poverty line, according to World Bank statistics. Since the change of power in Angola to a new president, several corruption trials have been underway against daughter Isabel and her brother José Filomeno.