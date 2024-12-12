Isabel Diaz Ayuso He is attending several events, which are part of his complex agenda for the month of December. In addition, each date is a statement of sober and elegant stylesince the looks she shows us are faithful to her aesthetics and range from comfortable outfits to elegant wardrobes.

A few weeks before closing the year 2024, we have seen her dazzle for the celebration of the Spanish Constitution, on December 6, with a red dress with geometric shapes from the Spanish house Ana Puebla. Similarly, three days ago, he surprised us in a meeting with the president of the International Paralympic Committee, wearing a black t-shirt matching fabric pants, and a dark green blazer, double button details and a tailored lapel. on point.

Recently, his last public appearance was yesterday, where he participated as guest star at journalism awardswhich took place at the Four Seasons Hotel. An evening that has sought recognition of the information sector in Spain, in areas such as sports and politics.

Plunging neckline and shiny metallic fabric

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during the presentation ceremony of the IX Los Leones Awards Europa Press

With a great welcome from the media’s director, Pedro J. Ramírez, Ayuso has become the protagonist of the gala. A few days before Christmas and the holidays, which are approaching in the last month of the year, he has presented himself with an ideal piece for these dates. In addition, he has taken risks with a slightly more daring style that leaves his more discreet and serious comfort zone.

The journalist Pedro J Ramírez and the president of the Community of Madrid, during the presentation ceremony of the IX Los Leones Awards of El Español Europa Press

It is a gold-tone metallic fabric dress, wide batwing sleeves, a plunging neckline and a fitted structure that has marked your silhouette in a flattering way. As expected, the design signature was one of its brands spanish favorites, Lola Casademut.

These types of cuts and Bright textures are part of the latest trends. This is what we have seen in the most important fashion brands in the world and in fashion week shows in Milan and Paris.





Lola Casademut dress at Zalando zalando.es

The garment is available at Zalando and has a zipper closure, sequined petticoat details, a length with a medium slit on the right side, a wide slit at the back and a ‘V’ neckline. The price is 139.30 euros (Ref: L8N21C02M-F11).

