The president of the Community of Madrid triumphs with a design ‘made in Spain’ at the celebration of the PP



12/17/2024



Updated at 11:35 a.m.





The week before Christmas Eve, the business lunches and dinnersand the Popular Party met yesterday Monday in Madrid. For this date in which we are all looking for an appropriate look, Isabel Diaz Ayuso opted for a red dressperfect for these dates. It is a design by Laura Bernal, a brand that has already been worn on other occasions.

The president of the Community of Madrid opted for a design of the autumn/winter collection 2024/2025 from the Spanish firm specialized in guest dresses. It is a midi-cut red dress, with puffed sleeves and a crossover detail at the waist. The design also includes a ruffle and a metallic closure.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the president of the PP Alberto Núñez Feijóo.





Laura Bernal is a Murcian brand founded by Esther Cerdán that has conquered not only the president of the Madrid PP, but also Queen Letizia, who wore a polka dot design during the celebration of the NATO summit in Madrid in 2022. In addition, Princess Leonor also wore a fuchsia jacket and pants suit at the concert prior to the 2022 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony.

Díaz Ayuso combined it with high-heeled black boots and long gold earrings with black detail. As for her beauty look, the politician gathered her mid-length hair into a stylish ponytail, a versatile hairstyle that is perfect for these holidays. She combined it with natural makeup, with red lipstick, black eyeliner and blush on her cheeks.