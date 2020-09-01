“A large part of diagnoses and deaths are mainly due to a single autonomous community, the Community of Madrid.” They are words he spoke this Monday Fernando Simon, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), at the press conference he offered to analyze the data of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

The epidemiologist made this statement after a total of 23,572 cases were counted over the weekend throughout Spain, of which 7,457 positives had been located in Madrid, which represents more than 31% of the total infected. As for deaths, since Friday there were 83 deaths, 44 of them in the Madrid region.

However, Those words did not like the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who replied to Simón on his official Twitter account. “This cruelty with Madrid is unfair, disproportionate and harmful to Spain”, wrote. And he added, forcefully: “If Madrid does not reactivate, Spain will sink.”

Díaz Ayuso claims again like this the importance of Madrid as the engine of the country’s economy, since it warns that, if Madrid does not begin to recover, the country will not float. In addition, the popular president believes that it is “unfair” for Simón to point this way to the community he presides, despite the fact that The data indicate that at this moment the community is the one with the most accumulated incidence in the last 14 days (cases per 100,000 inhabitants) have.

Underground war between Simón and Madrid

It is not the first time that Fernando Simón and the Community of Madrid brush up on the analysis and evolution of the data. Without going further, Three weeks ago we saw the last confrontation between the two, with the number of asymptomatic people involved. Dr. Simón was concerned about the low number of asymptomatic patients being detected in Madrid, a statement that according to the regional government was false. This Monday a new chapter in the underground confrontation since the beginning of the pandemic the Ministry of Health and the Community of Madrid.