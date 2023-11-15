The filmmaker Isabel Coixet (Sant Adrià de Besòs, 63 years old) will receive on Saturday, December 9 in Berlin, within the 36th edition of the European Film Academy Awards, one of the three honorary awards, the so-called European Achievement in World Cinema, as announced this morning by the institution, which explained its choice as follows: “Throughout her career, Isabel Coixet, in her films, in her writings and in her political commitment, has always defended her beliefs and values, and has given voice to its protagonists.” The other two honorary awards go to the British actress Vanessa Redgrave, in the tribute to a career section, and the legendary Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr will be honored with the honorary trophy of the presidency and council of the Academy, created for this occasion.

Before Coixet, in either of the two options with which the European institution honors its creators, there have been five other Spaniards who have been honored: the directors Carlos Saura (2004) and Pedro Almodóvar (2013), and the performers Antonio Banderas (1999), Victoria Abril (2002) and Carmen Maura (2018).

In its review of her curriculum, the European Film Academy recalls that Coixet began filming as a child with an 8 mm camera and began working in advertising at the age of 19. With the first length of it, Too old to die young (1990), he obtained his first nomination for the Goya Awards, in the category of new director. Her second film, the first she shot in English and outside of Spain, Things I never told you (1997), opened international doors for him. She is the female filmmaker with the most Goya awards, nine, and she competed in the European cinema awards for best director in 2003 for My life without me. With a long career, his films have competed in Berlin, Cannes and Venice. In addition, Ella Coixet is the honorary president of the EWA, the network of European filmmakers, and in 2020 she received the National Cinematography Award.

The Catalan director and screenwriter Isabel Coixet, with the 2020 National Cinematography Award. Javier Hernandez

During the last San Sebastián festival, where he competed with One Love (for it the actor Hovik Keuchkerian took the Silver Shell for best supporting performance) and which was commercially released last Friday, pointed out about the battle of female filmmakers: “We directors carry this added backpack of being a woman, and on top of that we look like forced to tell stories that move and that provide an intra-story, that of being a woman in this world, and that is still new.” On numerous occasions—like this one, since she is the first Spanish director to receive this honor—she has paved the way, and about this, she reflected: “Now there is a lot of talk about empowerment, a term that I don’t like, it doesn’t sound good.” . Look, you have the power or you don’t have it. And power is money. I will breathe a sigh of relief only on the day when the budget of a film with a director is equal to that of a film with a director. This precariousness cannot be continuous, no matter how much as a woman filmmaker you are seasoned in possibilism and guerrilla warfare. I reproach myself for not having fought for better conditions, my desire to make films has been stronger. As a director, we live immersed in the scheme of precariousness.”

To complete her speech, she explained: “When I teach, I always insist to the students that, whether they are boys or girls, they will face the same problems to make a film, but they will also string together questions in the interviews about the fact of being women. I, at least, have been with this all my life. “Sometimes, I think that it would be better to be an intersex being.”

