It is Friday morning and the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, born 71 years ago in Bilbao, has closed an agreement with the autonomous communities 24 hours before to increase the safety of schools in the course that is about to to begin. Celaá seems relieved by the pact and at the same time tense by the enormous challenge that lies ahead. The interview takes place at the headquarters of the ministry, in front of a very long wooden table that makes it easy to keep your distance.

Question. Will the mandatory mask and the other approved measures be enough to control infections in schools?

Reply. There is no zero risk in this pandemic, in any social sphere. But we are building a safe environment to ensure the course and learning for all students, which is essential. And we have to have collective responsibility. If we control the tightness of a coexistence group, but when leaving school the children join those of other groups, the effect will be very limited, although we now know that kindergarten and primary school children are not the super-spreaders of the virus. In Germany there have been outbreaks, some groups have closed, even some centers, but they are insignificant magnitudes. Today it is affirmed from the scientific field that the closure of schools does not provide any benefit in the evolution of the pandemic in terms of reducing infections. And the benefits of school far outweigh the risks that may be encountered along the way.

P. From the age of six, children will wear the mask in the centers for up to seven hours a day. Is not that much time?

R. What the protocol says is that the general use of the mask is recommended, in addition to maintaining distance. These measures will be applied in all the centers in Spain, which have different spaces. And it is within the common sense of teachers, who are professionals, to allow them to rest at a certain moment when opening windows. But it is important to maintain the rules. With them we can say that the environment at school will be safe.

P. Wouldn’t it have been better if the communities had limited the students to 15 or 20 per classroom, as your ministry and the Ministry of Health raised in June?

R. 15 or 20 students was a manageable size. But this depends on the characteristics of each center. And I reiterate that there is no zero risk.

P. Some autonomies foresee classes with 30 students without a distance of one and a half meters between them. Isn’t it a risk, even if they wear a mask? Shouldn’t they have enabled other spaces and hired more teachers?

R. It is always better to hire teachers. For that and to adapt the centers we have made available to the communities 2,000 million of the fund of 16,000 million [de ayudas contra la covid-19]. These hires, which we have computed at 30,000 and will end up being more, will lower the ratios by way of facts.

P. Those 2 billion euros are expected to be delivered in September. Shouldn’t it have been done earlier so that the communities could use them in the preparation of the course?

R. This question corresponds to the Ministry of Finance and the Finance Ministries. I’m going to stay there. But it is important to note that this government is responding to the crisis with measures that are the opposite of the response given in the 2008 crisis. Then it cut education and health to face the crisis, and now we have increased investment in education in just over 3,000 million through different plans.

P. How can parents reconcile caring for a quarantined child when a classmate tests positive? You talked about paid leave or sick leave, but classes are about to start and nothing is clear.

R. I think we have time. It depends on the conversations that the Ministry of Labor may have in the Social Dialogue Table. And also from the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security, and the Ministry of Health, if it is a medical leave. There are many proposals on the table. What this government is not going to do is abandon families to their fate, as it has already demonstrated since the beginning of the crisis.

P. Have you felt that your colleagues in the government left you alone in this?

R. The strict function of the educational system is to provide education. If the pandemic has shown something, it is that the school is irreplaceable and so is the presence. But it has also shown that families need the school for conciliation. It is not a properly specific function of the school, but society, as it is organized, attributes it to it, and therefore also exercises this function. Obviously, it is necessary that other ministries, that the rest of the Government, also attend, as it is doing, this issue.

P. He assures that his personal relationship with the Education Councilors is cordial and collaborative, but tension is observed in public, especially with the Community of Madrid.

R. We live in an autonomous state, where there are things that the Government has to do and there are powers that are strictly for the autonomous communities. The Government, for example, cannot enter into the organization of schools because it would be interference. But it does have the capacity for initiative and coordination, which it has been exercising in a broad and profound way, in addition to putting resources on the table. I maintain a regular and cordial conversation with the 17 councilors. With the Madrid Minister of Education [Enrique Ossorio] I have spoken two or three times in August. And I am very sorry that education supports the political disagreement.

P. He has been criticized for a lack of leadership from various fronts. How did those of Podemos, your government partner, fit in?

R. I have read the criticisms of the right wing, which at this point in my political life I read with a certain serenity. Those of Podemos I must say that I do not know. I would be very surprised if Podemos is going to agree with the criticism from the right. I get along well with Pablo Iglesias, we work side by side in a council of ministers made up of two political forces that have very different accents in many things, but we have shown to date that we are capable of arriving at useful syntheses for citizens based on progressive policies.

P. How are students going to recover the contents that they did not learn last year?

R. We have a very profuse curriculum, full of content and details, from which the schedules of the subjects taught by the teachers come out. These programs must be led to essential learning. First of all, the school has to receive the students with an emotional accompaniment that is very important, because each student comes with a different experience that has made them mature like never before in such a short time. And, in addition, it is necessary to recover cognitive skills, which have been lost especially among the little ones. Those in Vocational Training and Baccalaureate, as the July tests have shown, have been able to learn and have studied a lot on-line. To support the most vulnerable students there will be support groups and the PROA program [Programa de Refuerzo, Orientación y Apoyo] in which we will invest 40 million.

P. If there is another lockdown, will all students be online this time?

R. We want presence for all groups and levels. And if it must be prioritized, students up to 14 years old have to stay in the centers, because they are the ones who have the most difficulties working at home. For those who cannot, we have planned the Educa en Digital plan that plans to deliver 500,000 devices with an investment of 200 million.

P. When will it take place?

R. The communities have already signed the agreements with the public company Red.es. We are ready to start the tender, I do not know if there is any detail with any autonomous community. There are stock problems, unrelated to the work of the Ministries of Education and Economy, which we collaborate on this plan, but the equipment will be available the first quarter of the course.

P. There are families with children in the public school who think that the students of the concerted school were better served educationally during the confinement. What would you say to them?

R. That we are going to continue working so that this does not happen. There were important cuts in the previous crisis. And now, despite the fact that there are outbreaks and that we have had a very negative August, we are not in the same situation as in March. We know more about the pandemic and we have more scientific evidence. But it is important that schools are aware that they have to attend to the students who are at the center and who may be at home.

P. The legislation provides consequences regarding parental authority and criminal penalties for parents who do not take their children to school. Is that path going to be followed with those who do not take them for fear of covid-19?

R. We have asked for a legal report, but we think that coercive measures will not be necessary. I believe that Spanish society is not in this sense like a certain part of American society. We are more European. But I have to remind families that education is a right of the student, not of the parents. And it is an obligation of the public powers that this right is satisfied from 6 to 16 years.

