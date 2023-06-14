Isabel Borrego will repeat as number 2 on the PP list to the Congress of Deputies for the Region of Murcia constituency in the next general elections on 23-J. In the list, which is headed by Luis Alberto Marín, Violante Tomás, who was elected to the Senate in 2019, appears in third place. The Popular Party announced this Wednesday the complete lists to Congress and the Senate, in which Antonio Luengo appears in second place, counselor throughout the last legislature and who currently holds the powers of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

Juan Luis Pedreño repeats on the fourth step of the list to Congress and Miriam Guardiola, regional deputy during the last legislature and former Minister of Culture and Tourism, enters on 5th. In the last elections, the second held in 2019 after the electoral repetition, the Popular Party obtained three seats in Congress for the Region, the same as Vox and PSOE, for one from the PSOE. Of course, in those elections the popular ones obtained 26% of the votes (one point below Vox, the first force); in the last autonomous ones they exceeded 40% of the votes.

See also How will the purchase of Elon Musk affect freedom of expression on Twitter? Related News



The list of ten candidates for Congress is completed by Carmen María Zamora Párraga, Ana Belén Martínez Fernández, Josefa María Sánchez Méndez, Juan Lajarín Moreno and Víctor Manuel Cerezo López. “The criteria used by the Electoral Committee to select the members of these lists has been to include people who have an extensive political career, as well as proven experience in public management and in the private sector,” explained the PP in a press release released this Wednesday.

In the candidacy for the Senate, Francisco Bernabé rises to first place, who was elected in the 2019 general elections although he was number 3. In addition to Antonio Luengo, Antonia López Moya comes in third place, who took the place of Teodoro García Egea in Congress of Deputies after his resignation.

Complete list to Congress



1. LUIS ALBERTO MARIN

2. ISABEL BORREGO CORTES

3. VIOLANT TOMAS OLIVARES

4. JUAN LUIS PEDRENO

5. MIRIAM GUARDIOLA SALMERON

6. CARMEN MARIA ZAMORA PARRAGA

7. ANA BELEN MARTINEZ FERNANDEZ

8. JOSEFA MARIA SANCHEZ MENDEZ

9. JUAN LAJARIN MORENO

10. VICTOR MANUEL CEREZO LOPEZ

SUPL. 1 ANTONIA ROBLES BERMUDEZ

SUPL. 2 SERAFIN MUÑOZ GARCIA

SUPL. 3 RODRIGO SANCHEZ MARTINEZ

SUPL. 4 JAIME MUÑOZ GOMEZ

SUPL. 5 ISABEL M. BASTIDA FERNANDEZ

Complete list to the Senate



1. FRANCISCO BERNABE PEREZ

SUPL. 1 ROCIO HERRERO DIAZ

SUPL. 2 SALVADOR BERNAL GOMARIZ

2. ANTONIO LUENGO ZAPATA

SUPL. 1 CARMEN MATEO HERNANDEZ

SUPL. 2 PATRICIO ORTIZ SANCHEZ

3. ANTONIA LOPEZ MOYA

SUPL. 1 ANTONIO JIMENEZ MARIN

SUPL. 2 NURIA VIVES CABRUJA