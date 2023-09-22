Isabel Ayala Vigueras is the new managing director of the Murcian Health Service (SMS). Her appointment represents a commitment to continuity: Ayala was until now the general director of Health Assistance and, as LA VERDAD announced, her name had been strongly sounded for months for the position. The SMS had been headless since June, when Francisco Ponce left the Management to join the new government of Carlos Mazón in the Valencian Community.

Isabel Ayala has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Murcia and has held various management positions. She was medical coordinator of the Primary Care teams of Area V (Altiplano). She also worked as a family doctor in different health centers in the Emergency Service of the Virgen del Castillo de Yecla Hospital.

The continuity extends to the rest of the appointments in the Ministry of Health. José Jesús Guillén continues to head the General Directorate of Public Health and Addictions, while Jesús Cañavate Gea continues in the General Directorate of Planning, Pharmacy and Health Research. However, this department loses important powers: Medical Inspection, Health Planning and Citizen Services. According to the new organizational chart approved yesterday, these matters remain under the umbrella of the Secretary General of the Ministry, Andrés Torrente, who is thus confirmed as the strong man of the Ministry.

The first ordinary Government Council held yesterday approved, in addition to the appointments of the majority of general directors, the new structure of the regional Executive with adjustments that in the case of Social Policy maintain the structure of the last legislature, but with some changes. Thus, for example, it incorporates conciliation powers to the General Directorate of Families and Children, being one of the pillars of the future Family Law prepared by counselor Conchita Ruiz.

The name of the General Directorate for Women also changes, which now adds Prevention of Gender Violence and loses Gender Diversity, which is now simply called Diversity Management in the General Directorate of Social Services and Relations with the Third Sector.

As for the ‘super council’ of Economy, Finance and Business, it will be the department with the most governing bodies, totaling ten. It will have eight general directorates, apart from the general secretary and the deputy secretary.

Development Institute



In this gigantic department, counselor Luis Alberto Marín will have on his team the general director of Budgets and European Funds, with the rank of secretary general; in addition to those responsible for Heritage; Digital Transformation; Economy, Strategy and Centralized Contracting; Public Function and Social Dialogue; Promotion of Commerce, Business Innovation, Industry and Crafts; Consumption and finally, Self-Employed and Social Economy. In addition, the director of Info (Promotion Institute of the Region of Murcia) will also have the rank of general secretary.