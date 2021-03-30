A.hen Isabel Allende had published twenty books, including her world-famous debut “The Haunted House” from 1982, she was nominated for the Chilean National Prize for Literature. Reason to congratulate, one might think. Instead, a fellow Chilean writer said in public that she was not a writer, but a writing aunt. However, he has not read a book by her and will never do so in his life. In her memo “What we women want”, Allende affirmed that she did not remember the name of the author. One can take that to be right – and still doubt it.

Because Isabel Allende, born in 1942, remembers a lot. Her book is based on her life story, always in relation to the relationship between man and woman, and makes thematic and geographical excursions. In some places the manifesto takes on the character – their claim that the text should “be more of a casual chat” is in any case a gross understatement. That would also be a shame, after all, the book has one goal: The Chilean woman wants to give future generations of women determination, passion and fighting spirit. And she realizes that this requires clear words and a bit of noise. “Feminism cannot be had without noise” – this is her insight from a life of resistance.



Isabel Allende: “What we women want”

:



Image: Suhrkamp





Allende writes that she was a feminist even in kindergarten. “My rebellion against male rule probably began in the situation of my mother Panchita, who was abandoned by her husband in Peru with two young children and an infant.” Therefore, Isabel Allende spent the first years of her life in her grandparents’ house Chile, where the family found shelter. She had a close relationship with her grandfather, but he made no secret of what he meant by marriage: “The man cares for, protects and commands, the woman serves, cares for and obeys.” A division that the granddaughter never agrees to wanted. Her convictions made waves in the family and led to her mother’s unfulfilled request not to confront the men so much after all.

But the daughter did not want to surrender to the fate of the women before her, who had perfected how to shut up and play along. In Chile, people like to claim that matriarchy rules, writes Allende. “It is far from the truth. The men rule in politics and business, they enact the laws and apply them as they see fit, and if that is not enough, the church interferes with its old-fashioned patriarchal character. “At most, in their own four walls, some women told their husbands, where to go.

The disaster must be resolved

The anger from her childhood has only grown over the years, reports Allende. Her feminist concern is crystal clear: “That it doesn’t matter what we have between our legs, but what we have between our ears. It is a philosophical stance and a rebellion against the rule of men. ”This includes her demand to decriminalize abortions. And the fighting mode in which feminism is bound to find itself should one day be able to end. Because the goal is not to gain the upper hand: “It cannot be about getting involved in the disaster, it has to be resolved.”