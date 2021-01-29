Much remains to be done. There are still so many forms of violence against women that the Chilean novelist Isabel Allende (Lima, 1942) is convinced that a better world is possible, but we must continue fighting and we are only going to achieve it together. The best-selling Spanish writer in the world spoke at the Hay Festival about her life, her writing and her most recent book, Women of my soul, published in November, which rides between personal memory and the essay on his relationship with feminism.

“We have lived in a patriarchy for thousands of years,” a system of domination over women and those men who do not belong to power, the author raised this Thursday in conversation with Jan Martínez Arhens, director of EL PAÍS América. “The ultimate aspiration is to replace patriarchy with a world management with a critical number of women,” he reasoned. “We are going to achieve all this together. I don’t think that patriarchy should be replaced by a matriarchy that is going to have other problems, ”he warned. “We have to imagine a very different world. It’s going to be an evolutionary leap ”.

The famous novelist, who claims the need to fully live mature age in Women of my soul, He said that the book was born from a speech he gave a few years ago in Mexico City and went viral. Its editors wanted to publish it as a kind of manifesto, but she felt that everything had changed with the marches in the streets and the movement of the Me Too. “I was meditating on the subject,” says Allende. “I think I have been a feminist since I was 5, that would give me more or less 73 years of feminism,” which has lived intensely as a very happy struggle, she declared.

“Who pays, rules”, he recalled that it was the first axiom of his grandfather with which he grew up in the head. And in response to those axioms, she developed the feminism that she embraces today. He grew up in the Stoic school for which life is suffering, a valley of tears, as he recalled. “I came out healthy and optimistic”, despite coming from a family of depressed and melancholic people, he highlighted in one of the most anticipated conversations of the cultural event that this year is held virtually and free of charge, but normally usually houses the walled city of Cartagena de Indias, in the Colombian Caribbean.

The author of The House of Spirits He noted that he loves the same as when he was 17 years old, but now he does it with a sense of urgency. “I visualize the future as a calendar from which I tear off a page every day,” reflected the writer, connected from her attic in San Francisco, United States. Thus there is no room for impatience or lack of humor, as it is equivalent to a wasted day. “That gives the present an extraordinary shine,” he emphasized. “Every year lived and every wrinkle tell my story,” he writes in Women of my soul.

Hosted by Martínez Ahrens from the EL PAÍS newsroom in Mexico City, the event was one of the talks promoted by the newspaper within the framework of the different editions of the Hay Festival in the continent with some of the most prominent voices of the moment.

The winner of the Liber 2020 Prize for the most outstanding Hispanic American author, with which Spanish publishers recognized her “long literary career”, believes that the stability of Chilean society “was supported by an economy of extreme inequality”, which led to the social outbreak of October 2019. Daughter of the Chilean diplomat Tomás Allende – Salvador Allende’s cousin – and Francisca Llona Barros, the writer was born in Lima, but grew up in Chile.

Her life trajectory has been markedly marked by the coup against Salvador Allende – “Tuesday, September 11, 1973,” she recited the date effortlessly – which led her to Venezuela and, later, to the United States, where she obtained nationality in 1993. Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014, and four years later he received the Medal of Honor from the United States National Book Award.

With more than 74 million books sold, she is one of the most widely read authors in the world. His 26 works have been translated into more than 40 languages. Allende reported that the enormous recognition for The House of Spirits (1982), an “exercise in nostalgia” that he wrote innocently and freely in exile and paved the way for his other books, came to him almost by chance. “The House of Spirits it was my brick to show the world what my home was “.